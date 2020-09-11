New outreach program to bring domestic and sexual violence services to rural communities

Getting help for sexual or domestic violence is now easier for people living in some of southeast New Brunswick's rural communities thanks to outreach workers at Crossroads for Women.

The Moncton based organization offers safe housing, education, counselling and support for people experiencing intimate partner or sexual violence.

Two outreach workers are now making monthly stops in Sackville, Memramcook, Dorchester and Albert County to help people in violent situations and to raise awareness of the services offered.

Marie-Michelle Haché is assigned to Sackville, Memramcook and Dorchester. She said she started by making contacts in the communities and securing a safe place for her to meet people looking to access Crossroads for Women's services.

"Physically going into the communities just helps make the services more accessible to clients who may have trouble finding a drive or may not have a car or a means to get to Moncton," said Haché.

Anyone hoping to meet with Haché can make an appointment and she will meet in person to offer counselling and safety planning.

"If a client is looking to leave the relationship, we will help them plan it safely," said Haché.

She said each situation is different and Crossroads for Women tries to adapt it's services to suit each person.

Melody Petlock is the executive director of the Daybreak Activity Centre, a peer support group and the sexual harassment and assault response and education service (SHARE) advisor at Mount Allison University. (Mount Allison University/Submitted)

Melody Petlock wears two hats in the small university town of Sackville. She's the sexual harassment and assault response and education service (SHARE) advisor at Mount Allison University, and executive director of the Daybreak Activity Centre, offering mental health support for adults who live in the region.

She said she was happy to hear from Haché about the outreach program.

"We can never have too many services of this type," said Petlock, because, even though there are no numbers available on intimate partner violence specific to Sackville, she knows there's a need.

In her role as the SHARE advisor at the university, Petlock said she hears from students "who are in domestic living arrangements who start to have problems and issues."

According to Statistics Canada, in 2018 women in rural areas experienced the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the country.

"So since we're a rural, small town, we can make the assumption that it's an issue here."

Petlock was part of a group that set up a domestic violence hotline in the early 2000s. She said it wasn't used enough to be sustained, but Crossroads for Women's new project may be a better model.

"This idea of basically having a satellite office, in fact, it might just work perfectly for this community."

Anyone wishing to access Crossroads for Women's services can go to crossroadsforwomen.ca or call the centre's hotline at 1-844-853-0811.