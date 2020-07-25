$15K Sackville council contribution to 3 concerts on lake organized by for-profit makes waves

A recent decision by Sackville council to contribute $15,000 to three, free concerts organized by a for-profit company on the shore of Silver Lake, which are accessible only to people with boats or waterfront property, has caused some waves.

The 5-2 vote in favour of supporting the Levee on the Lake concerts July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12 was an unprecedented decision to use public funds for a private venture, said Mayor John Higham.

It was also a quick decision, unlike the lengthy grant application process some annual events, such as the arts and music festival Sappyfest, have to follow each year.

And just two weeks prior, council had decided against establishing an economic recovery fund to assist local businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic downturn, which has already forced some shops to close.

But Shelley Chase, co-organizer of the concerts, contends they're not for-profit, even though they're under the name of her Newfoundland-based company Garrison Hill Entertainment, and they're not trying to compete with other events or businesses.

She and Stacey Read Whittleton, of the New Brunswick Old Time Fiddle Co., were just trying to find a way to help musicians and stage crews stay afloat during COVID-19, she said.

Under the Emergency Measures Act, bars closed in March, band tours have been cancelled, and all concerts and festivals are prohibited until at least the end of the year.

And while the provincial government and the Canada Council for the Arts have provided some funding for online initiatives, that hasn't helped those who rely on live music, said Chase.

'The show must row on'

"So the guy that, you know, does the line checks … he can't do a digital streaming show," she said. "So that was the impetus. That's why we were like, 'OK, we have to try a new model. We have to figure out how to get people in front of people.'"

Drive-ins are allowed under the legislation, so they decided "the show must row on," their new slogan. They placed a stage at the water's edge off Mount View Road for their first boat-in concert.

It raised $27,000 for five bands, or about 20 musicians, and two sound production companies, who had been unemployed since March, Chase said.

About 150 people attended Levee on the Lake in Sackville on July 18, throughout the five-hour concert. Only people in boats or with waterfront property could attend. (Submitted by Shelley Chase)

It was raised through sponsors like the Atlantic Lottery Corporation, the Royal Bank — and the Town of Sackville.

The money from council was a $12,000 sponsorship, not a grant, stressed Chase — $4,000 per concert, plus $1,000 of in-kind services for each concert.

"It's basically advertising," she said, "just like they would advertise in the tourism guide."

It earned the town logo space on the event website, T-shirt, and signage, as well as mentions on radio ads and on stage, she said.

We could also shine a light on Sackville and say, 'Hey, we're doing something innovative.' - Shelley Chase, co-organizer of Levee on the Lake

The concert also gave people something to look forward to after all the other events the town normally puts on, such as Canada Day and New Brunswick Day, were cancelled, and helped boost morale, said Chase.

About 150 people from across New Brunswick, from as far as Quispamsis and Cocagne, and even Halifax, attended between noon and 5 p.m. (She knows because they had to collect the names and contact information of everyone who attended for Public Health for contact tracing purposes in the event of an outbreak.)

Shelley Chase, co-organizer of Levee on the Lake, said its innovative model has attracted the attention of festivals from as far away as Australia. (Facebook)

"We could also shine a light on Sackville and say, 'Hey, we're doing something innovative," she said.

Levee on the Lake proves there is a way for the cultural industry to engage audiences other than just in digital formats at home, said Chase.

The model attracted the attention of the founding directors of the Stan Rogers Folk Festival, who had to cancel their Canso, N.S. event, and travelled to observe, she said. It even drew the interest of the Australia Port Fairy Folk Festival organizers, who asked for information.

Largest visitor draw gets $4K

Sappyfest, which has been operating since 2006, receives $4,000 a year from the town through the grant process, said president Jeska Grue. That represents only about three per cent of the registered non-profit's operating expenses.

The festival "definitely would be the largest visitor draw to Sackville each year," said Grue. "There's probably just over 1,000 people that come to town, which would be audience members, volunteers and artists," she said.

Jeska Grue, president of Sappyfest, said they apply every year through the town's grant program and every year they receive $4,000, 'which equals out to a third of what was awarded to this business, which presented to council and did not apply through any sort of grant process.' (CBC)

Coun. Joyce O'Neil said Sappyfest draws people right into the downtown core. "And they're here for more than just a few hours," she said. "They contribute to our restaurants and grocery stores and everything involved here in the town."

"Where the Levee on the Lake, really the only people that could be involved or take part in that was if you had a boat," said O'Neil, describing them as "a chosen few."

Many people in town don't have a boat, she said. "A lot of them don't even have a way really to get up to the lake," which is located about five kilometres north of Sackville's town hall.

'Stirring up a can of worms'

O'Neil and Coun. Andrew Black voted against supporting the concerts. She said she she was willing to provide the in-kind services because council offers that for many events, but she opposed the cash contribution.

"As this was not a non-for-profit, I felt that we were just going to be stirring up a can of worms if we went outside of what we normally do," she said. "I just didn't feel that it was the right thing to do."

"If we weren't really going to help the businesses in town at this time, I certainly didn't feel that it was right that we allow a company from outside of town to come in and receive money."

Glenn Barrington, the former owner and operator of Thunder & Lightning Pub, said that was what he found most "troubling, or puzzling or hurtful" about council's decision.

"There have been a couple of local businesses that have closed and we have been speaking with the town for about three months, trying to develop ways in which the town could help local businesses in a bit of different, more hands-on way," he said.

Glenn Barrington, former owner and operator of Thunder & Lightning Pub, said council's decision to contribute to Levee on the Lake has 'kind of caused a big problem in town amongst a lot of people, local residents and business owners alike.' (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Barrington and his wife Anne Herteis, who had moved back to Sackville after 10 years in Toronto to take over the 50-person capacity pub from a friend, made the difficult decision in May to close. They had been in business for eight years.

"We just couldn't survive three months of not being in operation" during the COVID shutdown, he said, and had no money left to manage any transition back.

They had to let their two part-time staff go and they have no idea what they're going to do now, said Barrington. "A town this size, there's not much else to do."

Business owners confused, frustrated

On June 22, the town's chief administrative officer presented council with the idea of creating an economic recovery fund, which could help other businesses avoid the same fate.

The fund could assist with COVID-related expenses, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment, capital investments or renovations, online commerce, website improvements or other options based on recommendations from council, said Jamie Burke.

"And they said, no, they didn't want to do that," said Barrington. "They didn't want to set precedent by helping local businesses, and [two weeks] later, this was precedent-setting, giving money to a for-profit business. So I think that's where most of the confusion or frustration for local business owners would come from."

Benefits to town unclear

Barrington said he understands Sackville usually has a lot of events happening throughout the summer and "people are starved for entertainment.

"So I guess that was the idea ... that [Levee on the Lake] would be a positive. But I mean, it happened outside of town on a lake. Nobody came into town, so I'm not sure what it was supposed to do for the town itself."

The mayor couldn't say whether any of businesses in town, such as the restaurants, hotel, motel or inns, benefited.

Unlike the grant process, which can take three or four months and has "rather stringent terms," looking for non-profits and service organizations to detail the economic benefit of their event to retailers and to the economy, council didn't require the concert organizers to document anything in advance, said Higham.

Sackville Mayor John Higham said a lot of business people are suffering and everybody sees a different need, and council is 'doing its best to sort through which ones are going to have a good chance of helping and which ones are not.' (Tori Weldon/CBC)

That's because the presentation to council was just 12 days before the first concert.

"Council had to make a decision very quickly whether this was something they wished to try at this point or not. And it was certainly inferred to council, I think most council thought, that if they did not agree then all of the efforts that had happened so far may well be lost," he said.

Town staff are now looking into any possible benefits, Higham said.

But the findings won't affect the town's contributions to the next two concerts, he said. The money has already been committed, following "a lot of debate."

Chase said they made the concerts free in case the Emergency Measures Act changes or the weather doesn't co-operate and they need to cancel. That way, they won't be faced with refunds or having to reschedule. (Submitted by Shelley Chase)

Deputy Mayor Ron Aiken and councillors Bill Evans, Shawn Mesheau, Mike Tower and Allison Butcher voted in favour of supporting Levee on the Lake, while Coun. Bruce Phinney was reportedly unable to participate in the July 6 online meeting because of technical issues.

Higham didn't vote. As mayor, he only votes to break a tie. He declined to share his personal opinion on the funding decision, other than to describe it as a "very unusual one in an unusual year."

"Well, once council makes an opinion, that is our opinion, and my duty is to voice that opinion. And the opinion of council was that they wanted to see it go ahead, and they wanted to give it a try, and they hoped that no one saw it as a long-term precedent."

Will reimburse expenses

Higham said council feels it put good controls over the contributions by agreeing to reimburse certain eligible expenses, such as personal protective equipment, the stage rental and portable toilet rentals, up to $4,000 for each event, plus the $1,000 in-kind services.

"So each one is contingent upon the events taking place and invoices being submitted back for reimbursement. So it's not necessarily giving them [$15,000], it's a reimbursement of actual expenditures."

Asked about the proposed economic recovery fund for businesses, Higham said council reached no consensus on that despite a detailed discussion about what kind of role the town "could or should take."

"Are we going to become a bailout partner? Like when someone's rent is up, that we pay rent and then they still quit … What kind of relationship do we want to have?"

Council asked for more consultation with the business community, he said.

Organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout for the next Levee on the Lake, slated for Aug. 15. (Submitted by Shelley Chase)

Chase said the reason she and Read were so late going to council is they had been waiting for the provincial government to decide whether it would recognize watercrafts, such as boats, kayaks and canoes, as vehicles, under the Emergency Measures Act, and allow people to remain in them during the proposed waterfront concerts, much like people are allowed to remain in their vehicles at a drive-in.

The decision came just a few weeks before the first concert, she said.

That's also the reason the Levee on the Lake was listed under her company's name, because they didn't have enough time to create a non-profit, said Chase.

"I can tell you right now that account is now empty with all the payables going out and I didn't get anything."

Non-profit to be created

A non-profit is now "in play," she said, adding that was always the plan — "not just for this event but to also support and lobby for the protection of intangible heritage and culture in New Brunswick."

A board of directors has been selected and she's awaiting the results of a name search before filing the paperwork, she said.

Although she realizes the concerts are inaccessible to people who don't have a boat, that's not her choice, that's the law right now, she said.

"As soon as they say we can … we will fill the field with people."

In the meantime, they're looking into filming the next concerts and finding some additional funding to post the videos online.

The short videos they've posted of the first concert have already gotten thousands of views, she said, which she hopes will contribute to increased attendance, along with having more than three weeks to promote the events.

"We are hopeful that word will spread that there is a family activity that's free in Sackville, that's cultural, you know, it is very family friendly."

The next concert will feature five New Brunswick bands again and the theme will be rock and pop, said Chase.

The last one will be an East Coast Kitchen Party theme and might include bands from the Atlantic provinces.