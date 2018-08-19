Sackville may tackle residents' tall grass with existing bylaws

Another southeastern New Brunswick community is considering ways to address lawns where the grass is tall or weedy.

Sackville council recently directed town staff to prepare a report about how existing bylaws could be used to deal with long grass and weeds.

Mayor John Higham says there doesn't seem to be an appetite for a bylaw specifically limiting lengths, with fines for violations similar to those in the Moncton area.

Instead, the town will examine whether bylaws like those regulating unsightly premises can deal with lawns, too.

At a recent meeting, council discussed whether a standalone bylaw is needed.

Coun. Joyce O'Neil, who got the issue on the agenda, said she's received complaints about a property near where she lives and worries about what could happen if a discarded cigarette set the tall, dry grass on fire.

Concerns were also raised at the meeting about sight lines blocked by tall grasses, such as on the corners of intersections.

No agreement

There wasn't agreement, however, on the need for a bylaw specifically dealing with long lawns.

"It's not simple, we need to be careful," said Coun. Bill Evans, noting some people in the community grow wildflowers and keep tall grasses for environmental reasons.

Coun. Andrew Black said he doesn't see a need for a specific bylaw.

"To force people to do this, I think, is the wrong approach," Black said. "There's a lot of people who wouldn't stand for this."

Coun. Megan Mitton said the town has to consider that residents are purposefully growing wildflowers and longer grasses. She also said the penalties in Moncton's bylaw "are too high."

Moncton passed its bylaw unanimously without debate in July.

It requires almost all properties in the city to keep lawns and weeds below 20 centimetres in height or face fines between $140 and $2,100. Riverview approved a similar limit last year with fines between $50 and $1,070.

Sackville Mayor John Higham says there doesn't seem to be a large appetite for a long-grass bylaw similar to Moncton's, though staff are examining ways existing bylaws could be used to address the issue. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Since there wasn't agreement on the need for a specific bylaw in Sackville, Higham said staff were asked to examine the issue and report back to council in the future.

It's not clear when that will occur.

"I don't think it's urgent," Higham said.