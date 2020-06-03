Small town anti-racism rally attracts nearly 300 people

Nearly three hundred people attended an anti-racism rally in the town of Sackville on Wednesday.

Hafsah Mohammad lives in Moncton but is trying to attend as many events as possible to help mobilize the community against racism. She moved to New Brunswick from Calgary less than two years ago.

"This is the first time I've had a meaningful connection with my community," she said.

She said she'd been feeling, "extremely alone and misunderstood" during her time in the area because she was finding people to be insular.

Hafsah Mohammad speaks to other people who attended the rally in Sackville. She said she's meeting people with a similar interest in fighting racism after feeling, 'extremely alone and misunderstood,' for her time spent in Moncton. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"There's no Black Lives chapter here, there's no BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) movement here and that's why it's so important we build one," said Mohammad. "And when I can see who these people are at these protests, we can create a community."

Showing solidarity

Town of Sackville residents who rallied held eight minutes of silence in honour of George Floyd. 2:22 Mohammad was quick to notice that she was one of the few people of colour at the rally.

"By coming here and showing solidarity you're showing me and all the people of colour ...that we know that there are allies, that people care about our issues and we're important."

Ivan Okello has lived in Sackville for about a year, and said he's also comforted by Wednesday's turnout.

Ivan Okello said this was the largest crowd he'd ever seen congregated in Sackville during his year living in the town. He said he has experienced racism in his time there, and appreciates the hundreds of people who showed up to stand against it. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"Rather than me protesting by myself, coming to see 300 other people shows that they see the value in the cause and they see the value in our experience and they're willing and eager to participate and in seeing that change," he said.

'It's a hard sort of feeling'

Okello was holding a sign that said: 'Check your bias'.

"Because I think fighting racism begins with everyone looking at themselves and saying, you know, what are their attitudes toward black folk."

He said the last few weeks have been tough, with growing global outrage over George Floyd's death in the United States, and racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics around the world.

George Floyd, a black man, died after pleading for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck.

But Okello is doing his best to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and be a source of support for his friends who are also struggling.

Eight minutes of silence was held for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minnesota. Three of the officers are being charged with aiding and abetting a murder and the officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck is being charged with second-degree murder. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"It's a hard sort of feeling to have to deal with," he said.

April and Jeff MacKinnon attended the rally with their three kids. Jeff said he thought is was important to bring them, because "fighting racism" has changed since he was young.

Goes beyond 'bad jokes' and name calling

"It goes way beyond not telling bad jokes and not calling people names," said MacKinnon. "It's got to go...to a level that you're speaking out against injustice and making sure that people of colour have a voice and that they are heard."

Arianna Woodley, a Caribbean student at Mount Allison University said the conversation has to start with people acknowledging that racism happens in Canada and more specifically, Sackville.

It happens here too

"You'll be crossing the road and sometimes people would yell out the N-word," she said, adding it happens quite often, "Or you'd go to the store and they'd follow you around."

Khandra Barrett (left) and Arianna Woodley are both students from the Caribbean who attend Mount Allison University. Woodley said she's been called the N-word many times by people in the town. She also said she has seen others stand up against racism. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Woodley said she has also experienced people who are willing to stand up to racism.

"They're allies and we really appreciate that because most times our voices aren't heard unless someone stands next to us and says, 'it's time for you to listen to what they have to say'."

Woodley's friend Khandra Barrett echoed that sentiment of appreciation, "during this trying time."

"I hope that everyone just continues to embody whatever they're trying to say right now throughout the rest of the year and for the rest of their lives," she said. "Hopefully we can eradicate this together."