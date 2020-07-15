Sackville woman to be sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars

A Sackville woman will find out her sentence later this month for taking thousands of dollars from a business and a charitable organization in the town.

Marie Lysianne Steeves, 44, pleaded guilty to theft over $5000 from Playschool Inc., a registered charitable organization between Jan. 1, 2012 and Oct. 31, 2018.

She also pleaded guilty to fraud under $5000 from A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy between July 5, 2017 and June 18, 2019.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard outlined the facts of the case.

Blanchard said executive members of the board of directors at Playschool Inc. went to the RCMP on January 24, 2019, because it appeared their volunteer treasurer, Marie Lysianne Steeves, had falsified banking documents over the years.

Blanchard said a forensic accountant determined the money was accessed by an ATM card, Interac transfers, cash withdrawals, and e-transfers. There was also some cash missing as well as RBC Visa payments for personal use.

Blanchard said the total came to $57,959.92, but with fees for lawyers and a forensic accountant, the organization was out $66,917.47.

Catherine Crinnion is the vice president of the board of directors at Playschool Inc. She says this incident breached her trust in people completely. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

The Crown prosecutor said Steeves was a bookkeeper at A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy in Sackville.

He said the owner, Aaron Lloyd, heard about what was happening with Playschool Inc., and had a look at his books.

Blanchard said Lloyd noticed some unapproved money transfers to Steeves in the amount of $1460.13.

Blanchard told the court Steeves has paid back $60,000 to Playschool Inc., and has paid the $1460.13 back to A & M Lloyd's Pharmacy.

Two victim impact statements were read in court.

Catherine Crinnion is the vice president of the board of directors of Playschool Inc. She said Steeves "breached my trust so completely as to leave me questioning the honesty and motives of the people who I choose to invest my volunteer time with", and that the incident caused her stress.

Crinnion said Steeves "preyed on a non-profit organization" and offered no apology and no remorse.

Allison Butcher is the director and a teacher at Playschool Inc.

Allison Butcher is the director and a teacher at Playschool Inc. She says this whole incident has left her stressed out. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

She said she was someone who always saw the best in people, but "I trusted her—I shouldn't have."

Butcher said her faith in others has been damaged and she was often stressed as she went to Playschool Inc. to teach the students.

She says the organization worked hard each year, raising thousands of dollars, but would just manage to break even.

The Crown is asking for a jail sentence of no less than three months. Blanchard acknowledges Steeves was suffering from depression and mental health issues, but said that doesn't excuse what happened.

Defence lawyer Brian Murphy is asking for a conditional sentence, and said there is hope for rehabilitation for Steeves.

Murphy said his client had mental health issues and acknowledged the severe loss of trust to the community of Sackville.

He pointed out that Steeves entered a guilty plea, has no record, has a stable life and is paying the money back, including the outstanding balance of $6917.00.

Judge Lucie Mathurin will hand down her sentence on July 30. (CBC)

Murphy called clinical psychologist Dr. Melissa Burgess Moser to testify.

She's been treating Steeves since 2016, and she told the court Steeves has a severe eating disorder, and suffers from low self esteem, chronic feelings of unworthiness, fear of rejection and abandonment.

Murphy asked Dr. Burgess Moser if these issues led to Steeves taking the money.

The doctor said she isn't a forensic psychologist, but "these conditions, the seeking of approval, the desire for love and affection and the feelings of unworthiness were the primary reasons that we discussed for why she felt this was necessary."

She says Steeves has made progress but needs to continue her treatment.

Marie Lysianne Steeves spoke to the court, saying she regrets her actions and is sorry for the stress she's caused and says "perhaps my deepest remorse is the way this has impacted my family."

She says even though her husband and daughter are innocent, "they are still subject to the same whispers and looks that I have been faced with."

"Sackville is a great place to live but going through something like this in a small community definitely has extra challenges." she said.

"Now I am trying to work through the guilt, the regret and the remorse."

Judge Lucie Matherin said she is not one to rush to judgment in these types of cases, and wants to do her "due diligence" . She will hand down her sentence on July 30.