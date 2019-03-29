S&P Data closes 2 New Brunswick locations, lays off 245 employees

S&P Data closed its business services centres in Saint John and Edmundston on Friday, putting a total of 245 people out of work.

The closures come just one year after the company set up shop in New Brunswick with millions in pledged support from the provincial government.

Opportunities New Brunswick has paid $584,000 of the $5.3 million committed under the terms of the two agreements, said spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

The Crown corporation is "disappointed" S&P laid off employees at both of its New Brunswick locations "due to the loss of a major telecommunications contract," Hennessy said in an email.

"We are thinking about the affected employees, their families and their communities," he said.

S&P chief operating officer David Borts did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The company serves a variety of Fortune 500 companies.

The funding from the province included an upfront contribution of $450,000 when S&P Data met the requirements, which included signing a long-term lease and employing over 200 people, said Hennessy.

ONB has also paid $134,000 on the Saint John payroll rebate for 2018, he said.

Payroll rebates are designed to be performance-based and are only disbursed to a company once it has created and maintained the jobs for at least one year and provided proof of salary levels and employment.

739 jobs over 5 years expected

The Saint John location, which was announced on March 28, 2018, had 158 employees, according to Hennessy. It was expected to create about 450 jobs over five years.

S&P Data had signed a seven-year lease at Loch Lomond Place on the city's east side. The mall landlord, Crombie REIT, declined to comment.

The Edmundston location at the Madawaska Centre had 87 employees. It was expected to employ up to 289 people within five years.

Opportunities New Brunswick's workforce attraction specialists and staff at the Department of Post-Secondary Education Training and Labour are available to offer services to affected employees, said Hennessy.

"We understand there are vacancies in the business services centre sector in both regions of the province and ONB will be working to connect the impacted employees with these open positions," he said.

S&P Data, which has been operating since 2014, has four other locations across Canada, including St. John's, Toronto, Hamilton and Trenton, Ont. The U.S. sites include Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Troy.