A mess of a storm is heading to New Brunswick. Here's what to expect

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of New Brunswick, with a rainfall warning issued for southern areas. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

A storm coming to New Brunswick will bring a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and even rain to southeastern areas.

Most of the province will see significant snowfall. The heaviest amounts are expected in the north, where up to 40 centimetres looks possible through Saturday.

In central areas of the province, the snow will become mixed with ice pellets and then freezing rain which will limit snowfall totals to the 10- to 20-centimetre range.

While most areas will see a few hours of freezing rain, central and northern areas of the province look most at risk to see a significant period of icing.

Areas from Woodstock to Grand Falls in the west, across to Miramichi and the Acadian Peninsula region in the east could see six to 12 hours of freezing rain Friday afternoon and evening.

For southern areas, the snow will accumulate Thursday night, although a quicker transition through ice to rain will limit snowfall totals to five to 10 centimetres.

A mix of snow, ice and freezing rain will combine for some messy conditions in numerous communities. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

It's across the south, however, that rain will become the biggest factor with this storm.

Rainfall totals of 25 to 50 millimetres are on the way for the Fundy coastline, with local amounts looking likely to exceed 50 millimetres in some pockets.

With the ground frozen and more snow on the way before the rain arrives, localized flooding is certainly possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Southern areas of the province will also see some strong southerly winds, with gusts in the 60 km/r to 80 km/h range expected on Friday afternoon and evening.

Here is the timeline

Snow arrives across the province Thursday night and will accumulate enough to affect the Friday morning commute.

Western areas will pick up anywhere from five to 15 centimetres by morning, while eastern areas will see a trace to five centimetres with the snow continuing to add up through the morning.

Areas in the extreme southwest of the province will likely transition to rain early in the morning.

By 6 a.m. Friday, a snowy storm will transition to a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Southern areas of New Brunswick will transition from snow through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain at times heavy throughout the morning as temperatures rise.

Across the north, the snow at times heavy will become mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain. Rain — at times heavy — continues in the afternoon and evening in the south of the province.

Meanwhile, the snow and ice pellets will continue in the northwest, with a prolonged period of freezing rain likely to continue further south.

By early Friday afternoon, snow will continue in northern New Brunswick while rainy weather will predominate in the south. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snow will begin to ease across the north through Friday night and into Saturday morning. Rain continues Friday night in the south.

Into Friday evening, expect rainy weather to continue across southern New Brunswick. Snowfall will ease in the north. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As we move into Saturday morning and our system begins to depart, temperatures look set to fall back below freezing in the south.

While there is still some uncertainty, the potential for a period of freezing rain is looking more likely in the south and southeast through Saturday morning and possibly into the afternoon as well.