Fredericton's Ryan O'Toole is ready to take the next step in his filmmaking career.

After nearly a decade of making short films, the 28-year-old is in the early stages of development on his first feature-length project after his selection to a national program supporting emerging filmmakers.

O'Toole's film, Further Than The Eye Can See, was one of 31 projects selected this year by the Talent to Watch Program, a Telefilm Canada initiative that finances narrative-based films longer than 75 minutes.

The production, the lone New Brunswick film chosen, receives $125,000 through the program. Shooting is expected to begin next year in the province.

O'Toole said it was a dream come true.

"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to make a feature-length film," he said.

"Building a world and an atmosphere is integral to my work. I've always found short filmmaking somewhat limiting for that — I think, for me, that requires a certain pacing that short films don't allow for."

The University of New Brunswick graduate, who also studied at the New School in New York, garnered plenty of attention for his short-film work beginning in his early 20s.

His films have been featured at domestic and international film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival.

He also became UNB's first media artist in residence after graduating from the school in 2013.

'Futuristic fantasy film'

His new project, which he has written and will direct, is set a near-future New Brunswick that's been devastated environmentally and largely abandoned. The story focuses on a family that's staying behind to search for the oldest son, who has gone missing.

O'Toole described it as "futuristic fantasy film" with some horror and family drama elements. It also has a strong environmental undercurrent.

"It certainly plays a big role, but I'm not trying to say anything specific. Not that I'm ambivalent about climate change. There's no question we're in the midst of a climate emergency. It's devastating, infuriating," O'Toole said.

"But I don't usually set out to make a film with a message in mind. It's precious to say, but I work from a set of moods, atmospheres, emotions. I think climate change and its effects are extremely emotional, and as the crisis worsens, those emotions will intensify."

Tracey Lavigne is producing Ryan O'Toole's first feature-length film. (Tracey Lavigne/Submitted)

That underlying theme is partly what attracted producer Tracey Lavigne to the project, which is being developed in partnership with the New Brunswick Filmmakers' Co-operative.

"I guess it's a sort of futuristic story about the environmental anxiety that we all sort of feel about our future," she said.

"I think this is a very timely sort of theme to tell this kind of story. ... But I mean it's also not just about that. It's about finding hope for the future in the face of that and not giving up and about the importance of family."

Lavigne, who was produced four award-winning short films, said the Talent to Watch Program is "highly competitive."

"I knew that we'd have a leg up just doing a Ryan O'Toole project," she said.

'No one else here makes films like he does'

What ultimately drew Lavigne to the project was the chance to work with O'Toole. She said she's been of fan of his for a few years after meeting him at Fredericton's Silver Wave Film Festival.

She said she appreciates his experimental style, visual sensibility and ability to tap into and convey emotion.



"Initially I was attracted to it because, being a Ryan O'Toole film, it's a very unique perspective and he does have a very singular vision as a director and his films generally are very, very visual and uniquely visual," Lavigne said.

"I think we have many great filmmakers here and I love it … But Ryan, he's kind of set apart in a way. I guess no one else here makes films like he does."

She recalled his film Brookside Mall, a short with no dialogue or actors shot totally within the mall on Fredericton's north side.

"The way that he did it somehow he made it entertaining and funny just making a short film that was just a slice of life from a day in the Brookside Mall," she said.

O'Toole said he's developed his voice as a filmmaker during the last decade.

"I think I've gotten closer to making work that feels like my own and not, you know, a byproduct of I think I'm inspired by the things I'm trying to copy," he said in an interview from Montreal. "I definitely think I'm making work for myself in a way that makes me feel good and that I'm happy with."

New Brunswick connection

Lavigne said O'Toole doesn't make the same film twice; he asks new questions and explores different ideas. But a connection to his hometown and home province can be found throughout his work.

"There's definitely a connection and I think that the province is really inspiring and beautiful [and] has a very inspiring and beautiful landscape and it's kind of a very dreamy place," he said.

The province will be front and centre in Further Than The Eye Can See.

"It's this fantasy film. It's a horror film. It has this magic to it, especially visually, and I think that there's something about the New Brunswick landscape that really lends itself to that," he said.

"I think so often we see, you know, dystopian narratives play out in crumbling cities. I think having one play out in a more natural setting, there's fertile ground there."