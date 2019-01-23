RV fire sends occupants to hospital with minor injuries

An RV caught fire in a Walmart parking lot in east Saint John on Tuesday night.

Saint John police responded to a call at 7:30 p.m. reporting that an RV with two occupants was on fire.

The two occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor burns.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Saint John firefighters, who left the scene around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have been a propane leak, police said.

"This time of the year, an RV like that would be heated with propane," said fire department platoon chief Sgt. Steve Voutour. "It would have a propane furnace in it, so that is a potential source of ignition."

The remains of the RV were towed away, and nothing else was damaged.

Many Walmarts in Canada and the United States allow people to park for free overnight in store parking lots.