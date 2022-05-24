Irving CEO banned from Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry
Jim Irving one of 26 Canadians on new banned list from Russian Foreign Ministry
A prominent New Brunswick industrialist has been banned from entering Russia according to the country's Foreign Ministry.
Jim Irving, who along with his brother Robert, serves as co-CEO of J.D. Irving Ltd., appears on a list of 26 Canadians who are banned from entering Russia.
Robert Irving does not appear on the list.
The list appears to be retaliation for sanctions Canada has imposed against Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February.
Others on the banned list include Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Graham Bowley, husband of deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland.
The list was posted to the Russian-language version of Russia's Foreign Ministry website on the weekend. It has not yet been posted to the ministry's English or French-language websites.
CBC News has sought a response from J.D. Irving.
