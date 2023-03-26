Woman, 33, dies in single-vehicle crash in Lincoln

A 33-year old Rusagonis, N.B., woman died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln.

The crash happened around 8:44 a.m. on Nevers Road.

The road was closed to traffic for about five hours, according to RCMP.

The RCMP says the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle and left the road. They say the woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the crash scene.

An investigation is underway.