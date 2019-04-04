Tech company aims to help seniors live independently longer

A Colorado-based tech company is partnering with researchers in New Brunswick to try and help seniors live independently longer.

Routinify uses smart technology, including wearables like Fitbits and tablets, to monitor a senior's health and report back to his or her family.

They are partnering with the University of New Brunswick Saint John and Loch Lomond Villa to test the technology.

Pat Kelly, the CEO of Routinify, said the idea is based on his own personal experiences, being a caregiver to his 97-year-old mother and 105-year-old aunt.

"[From] the adult child caregiver perspective, I'm worried about seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said Kelly.

"Not just the one or two hours that somebody might be visiting my mom providing care during the day."

Taking charge

The system uses an Android-based infrastructure with two tablets, one in the bedroom and another in a main living area, and wearable tech from Garmin or Fitbit.

The system monitors sleep, medication compliance, nutrition, and hydration, among other things.

Kelly says it's also meant to help seniors take charge of their own health, by nudging them when their habits are becoming unhealthy.

He said the system doesn't rely on just one sense when warning seniors of unhealthy activity.

An audio cue may come from a virtual assistant, followed by a visual cue on the tablet, followed by a vibration on the wearable.

"Not startle you, but to get your attention," said Kelly.

"So it takes all the senses together to help an individual through their day."

Local partnerships

Routinify has had a trial program ongoing at Loch Lomond Villa, in partnership with UNBSJ, since January.

Kelly said New Brunswick's demographics make it a great place to test the technology.

"Obviously as we go to market, the province is almost purpose-built for this type of solution," said Kelly.

"This was a Canada-first strategy. We did our pilots there. We've done our initial market launch there and we are now exporting Canada care south of the border into the States.