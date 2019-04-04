Tech company aims to help seniors live independently longer
Routinify has partnered the University of New Brunswick Saint John and Loch Lomond Villa to test technology
A Colorado-based tech company is partnering with researchers in New Brunswick to try and help seniors live independently longer.
Routinify uses smart technology, including wearables like Fitbits and tablets, to monitor a senior's health and report back to his or her family.
They are partnering with the University of New Brunswick Saint John and Loch Lomond Villa to test the technology.
Pat Kelly, the CEO of Routinify, said the idea is based on his own personal experiences, being a caregiver to his 97-year-old mother and 105-year-old aunt.
"[From] the adult child caregiver perspective, I'm worried about seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said Kelly.
"Not just the one or two hours that somebody might be visiting my mom providing care during the day."
Taking charge
The system uses an Android-based infrastructure with two tablets, one in the bedroom and another in a main living area, and wearable tech from Garmin or Fitbit.
The system monitors sleep, medication compliance, nutrition, and hydration, among other things.
Kelly says it's also meant to help seniors take charge of their own health, by nudging them when their habits are becoming unhealthy.
He said the system doesn't rely on just one sense when warning seniors of unhealthy activity.
An audio cue may come from a virtual assistant, followed by a visual cue on the tablet, followed by a vibration on the wearable.
"Not startle you, but to get your attention," said Kelly.
"So it takes all the senses together to help an individual through their day."
Local partnerships
Routinify has had a trial program ongoing at Loch Lomond Villa, in partnership with UNBSJ, since January.
Kelly said New Brunswick's demographics make it a great place to test the technology.
"Obviously as we go to market, the province is almost purpose-built for this type of solution," said Kelly.
"This was a Canada-first strategy. We did our pilots there. We've done our initial market launch there and we are now exporting Canada care south of the border into the States.
With files from Information Morning Saint John
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.