Road washout in Hampton won't be fixed until early May

A collapsed culvert that closed part of Route 860 a week ago isn't likely to be fixed until early May, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

Rainfall and melting snow led to the washout on April 1.

The closure runs from Stock Farm Road to Lakeside Road.

In an email statement, the department said it is reviewing the design of culvert and will make repairs to replace it.

Hampton MLA Gary Crossman said he was originally told the repairs would take a couple of weeks, but it's now longer because of the redesign.

Route 860 is a busy route for people in the area who commute to work in Saint John, as well as for Hampton-area school buses. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"We've been asking all week long if it's going to be a quick fix, if we can get someone local to do it, a contractor in the immediate area," Crossman said.

He said the closure is an inconvenience to people who live in the area.

Hampton MLA Gary Crossman said he is working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to get the road fixed. (Submitted by Gary Crossman)

Crossman said the detour can add about 20 kilometres to a trip, depending on where you are going and where you are leaving from.

He said his constituents want to see repairs sooner, but he agreed it's worth taking time to do things correctly.