Stretch of Route 605 started to crumble not long after repairs were made

Work is underway to repair a rural route northwest of Fredericton again for a second straight construction season.

Temperance Vale residents say that after chipsealing last summer, Route 605 started falling apart again as early as the fall.

"It didn't last two months," said Nancy Matchett, who remembers calling the district transportation engineer's office in December.

"There was a big pothole just past us. … There was more than that, but all they did was fill one pothole."

This spring, a stretch of about two kilometres was riddled with potholes, residents said.

"Worse than what it was before," said Diane Grant. "It's really frustrating. You just want some answers."

Grant said 200 to 300 vehicles a day travel the road that runs from Nackawic north to Millville.

Potholes posed a safety hazard, forcing drivers to zigzag in and out of the oncoming lane, she said. Some vehicles wound up with broken rims or blown tires.

Residents staged a roadside protest last summer over the poor condition of Route 605.

A repair project began in late August.

Temperance Vale resident Nancy Matchett said repairs made last summer didn't even last two months. (Submitted by Nancy Matchett)

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the project was not affected by budget limitations. It said in total, about $200,000 was spent. Two layers of chipseal were applied by Aug. 31 and a third and final layer was supposed to go down this year "as the process of chip seal requires."

DTI said it inspected the road during construction and again this spring to determine the condition and potential warranty work.

"Assessment of the damages shows the work done last year did not hold up due to the adverse weather conditions (heavy rains) during the construction period," DTI said in an emailed statement.

Matchett said she doesn't remember any rain during the construction work, which happened right outside her home.

Environment Canada data show 18 millimetres of rain fell in Mactaquac on Aug. 28, and two mm on Aug. 29. That was the only rain recorded that week.

The other nearby weather station, in Woodstock, shows no precipitation on either of those days, and less than a millimetre on Aug. 26 and Aug. 31.

Some people near Nackawic are frustrated with the state of Route 605. The road was repaired late last year. But resident Dianne Grant from nearby Temperance Vale said the conditions are worse than before, with drivers zigzagging around potholes. 5:38

According to the department, the latest repairs include pulverizing and a double chipseal of 1.4 km of the road. The work began on Monday.

"DTI will continue to work closely with our contractors to ensure road standards are met and that we provide a safe and adequate transportation network for motorists," said the emailed statement.

Matchett worries that this year's repairs will also prove to be an inadequate "quick fix." She'd rather see the road paved with asphalt.

"We'll be in the same boat again next year," she said.

New Brunswick Auditor-General Kim MacPherson raised concerns about the outsourcing of chipsealing work in her report earlier this week. She said it was done for job-creation purposes even though it was more expensive.

It's not clear who is paying for the repairs.

Some residents believe substandard materials were used beneath the surface of the road and that's what led it to break up.

A similar issue happened after work on Route 616 in nearby Keswick Ridge in the summer of 2017.

Hogan Paving was the general contractor on the Route 616 project, but the company's Dennis Hogan said a different contractor completed the chipseal.

The same company was also involved in the Route 605 project. But Hogan said it was only subcontracted to reinstate asphalt driveway ends.

Hogan declined to provide further comment on the issues.

DTI has agreed to a number of recommendations by the auditor general, including an evaluation of how roadwork such as chipsealing is sourced and delivered in all districts.