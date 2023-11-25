Car, tractor-trailer crash in northern N.B. leaves 1 person dead
One person has died following a collision between a car and tractor-trailer on Friday, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
Officers responded to report of crash on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard on Friday afternoon
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard on Friday afternoon. The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
"The collision is believed to have occurred when the car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the tractor trailer," RCMP said in a press release.
Police and paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and the road was closed for several hours. It reopened around midnight.
An investigation is underway.