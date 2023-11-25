Car, tractor-trailer crash in northern N.B. leaves 1 person dead

One person has died following a collision between a car and tractor-trailer in northern New Brunswick on Friday, according to RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 17 in Saint-Léonard on Friday afternoon. The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

"The collision is believed to have occurred when the car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the tractor trailer," RCMP said in a press release.

Police and paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, and the road was closed for several hours. It reopened around midnight.

An investigation is underway.