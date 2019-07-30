'Embarrassing' highway into Fundy National Park will get facelift

The provincial and federal governments will spend a combined $4 million to repair a section of Route 114 in New Brunswick, the main access route to Fundy National Park.

The road, which runs from Sussex to Riverview and loops through the park, is riddled with deep potholes and patches of disintegrating pavement. It has been dubbed "embarrassing" by the provincial transportation minister.

But Bill Oliver said in May there was no plan for a long-term fix and no funds earmarked for road repairs, meaning another season of tourists weaving through the craters. Last year, the park welcomed close to 369,000 visitors.

On Monday, however, Oliver and Fundy Royal MP Alaina Lockhart announced funds to resurface 18.7 kilometres from Route 1, near Sussex, toward the park. The road is the province's responsibility until it crosses into the national park, making it federal jurisdiction.

"Road conditions can have an impact on the overall tourism experience of our visitors, and that is why we have prioritized improvements to this highway," said Oliver in a press release.

"We are pleased that the federal government is supporting our goal of maintaining and improving our existing infrastructure."

Locals call the degrading road and vast clear-cuts leading into Fundy National Park 'embarrassing,' 'pathetic,' and 'shameful.' (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Tourists have told CBC News there's a noticeable improvement in road quality once they enter the park.

About seven kilometres will be resurfaced with asphalt and the remainder with chip seal, the province said in the release. Culverts will be replaced as required.