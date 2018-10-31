Route 104 in Burtts Corner closed to traffic after fatal crash

Route 104 in Burtts Corner is closed following a fatal motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Justin McGuigan, fire chief with the North York Fire Department, said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. near the Clark's Chick Hatchery in Burtts Corner.

He said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash but the road would be closed for "an extended period of time."

Firefighters, RCMP and paramedics responded to the accident.

CBC News has asked RCMP New Brunswick for more details of the crash.