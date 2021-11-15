N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 118 new cases, 31 confirmed cases of Omicron

The province is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 in six regions today, with almost half of those cases in the Fredericton region, Zone 3.

There are 107 recoveries and 42 people in hospital, 17 of them in intensive care, Public Health said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Of those in hospital, 26 are over the age of 60 and seven people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 in hospital with COVID-19.

Six of the 42 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 because of outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John, Fredericton and Miramichi.

Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms, Public Health said in the release.

The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1

14 cases

Saint John region, Zone 2

24 cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3

53 cases

Edmundston region, Zone 4

17 cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6

four cases

Miramichi region, Zone 7

six cases

A full list of walk-in clinics offering first, second and booster doses of the vaccine is available on the government's website at gnb.ca. (Robert Short/CBC)

31 confirmed cases of Omicron variant

There is now a total of 31 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the province.

Since Nov. 26, when the Omicron variant was declared a variant of concern, 568 samples, including all travel-related cases, have been sequenced, Public Health said in a news release on Monday.

In an interview with Rosemary Barton on Sunday, Premier Blaine Higgs said the province's cases are still primarily being driven by the Delta variant.

"It has been pretty consistently and stubbornly Delta [now for] several weeks," Higgs said.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell repeated that message but urged residents to remain vigilant given Omicron's transmissibility.

"Given what we are seeing in neighbouring provinces, it is important we … do whatever we can to slow the spread of this variant," Russell said in a news release.

"Public Health focused on case investigations so that possible cases could be isolated quickly. I encourage everyone to do their part by following all Public Health measures and booking an appointment for a booster dose as soon as you are eligible."

A full list of walk-in clinics offering first, second and booster doses of the vaccine is available on the government's gnb.ca website.

Public exposure notices

The province shared new exposure sites on Saturday, with the highest number mentioned in the Fredericton area.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Dec. 13, Between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM - Goodlife Fitness (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

(555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) Dec. 13, Between 6 PM and midnight - Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Dec.12, Between 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM - Ole Hibachi (790 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Dec. 16, Between 9 AM and 11 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Dec. 15, Between 8 AM and 10 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

(400 University Ave., Saint John) Dec. 14, Between 8 AM and 10 AM - Saint John Regional Hospital; Department of Oncology radiation outpatient services (400 University Ave., Saint John)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Dec.14, Between 3 PM and 4 PM - Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (348 King St., Fredericton)

(348 King St., Fredericton) Dec. 13, Between 10 AM and 5:30 PM - Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (348 King St., Fredericton)

(348 King St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 4 PM and 5 PM - Willie O'Ree Place (605 Cliffe St., Fredericton)

(605 Cliffe St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 4 PM and 6 PM - Trailway Bowl-a-Drome (301 Main St., Fredericton)

(301 Main St., Fredericton) Dec. 12, Between 1 PM and 2:30 PM - Tobique-Plex skating (159 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(159 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 12, Between 12 PM and 1:30 PM - Pizza Delight (403 Connell St., Woodstock)

(403 Connell St., Woodstock) Dec. 12, Between 6 AM and 11 AM - Delta Fredericton restaurant (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM - Pizza Delight (243 Saint Marys St., Fredericton)

(243 Saint Marys St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 1:45 PM and 4:30 PM - Fredericton Playhouse (686 Queen St., Fredericton)

(686 Queen St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 5 PM and 7 PM - Ringo's Bar & Grill (1185 Smythe St., Fredericton)

(1185 Smythe St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 6 PM and 7 PM - Regent Mall – Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

– Food Court (1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 7 PM and 10 PM - Grimross Brewery (600 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

(600 Bishop Dr., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 7 PM and 8 PM - Delta Fredericton pool (225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton)

(225 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 11, Between 11 AM and 1:30 PM - Nackawic Arena (152 Otis Dr., Nackawic)

(152 Otis Dr., Nackawic) Dec. 11, Between 8:30 AM and 5 PM - Atlantic Superstore (1150 Onondaga St., Oromocto)

(1150 Onondaga St., Oromocto) Dec. 10, Between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM - PetSmart (1124 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1124 Prospect St., Fredericton) Dec. 9, Between 6 PM and 9 PM - Jungle Jim's (1168 Smythe St. , Fredericton)

(1168 Smythe St. , Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 6:30 PM and 7:30 PM - Tokyo Ramen (502 Forest Hill Rd., Fredericton)

(502 Forest Hill Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 7:40 AM and 8:40 AM - Kingswood Lodge - Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

- Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Dec. 8, Between 7 PM and 8 PM - Appleby's Taekwando (880 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton)

(880 Hanwell Rd., Fredericton) Dec. 8, Between 12 PM and 4 PM - Jeremy's Barber Shop (199 Main St., Plaster Rock)

(199 Main St., Plaster Rock) Dec. 7, Between 6:30 AM and 7:40 AM - Kingswood Lodge - Gym (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Dec. 6, Between 7:15 PM and 8:15 PM - York Arena (891 Barker St., Fredericton)

(891 Barker St., Fredericton) Dec. 5, Between 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM - Lady Beaverbrook Rink (411 University Ave., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

December 14, Between 10 AM and 7 PM - Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 13, Between 10 AM and 4 PM - Burger King (100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(100 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 13, Between 4 PM and 10 PM - Greco (77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(77 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) December 12, Between 5 PM and 8 PM - Pizza Shack (525 Carrier Rd., Edmundston)

(525 Carrier Rd., Edmundston) December 10, Between 10 AM and 5 PM - Acanthus Gallery (136 Church St., Grand Falls)

(136 Church St., Grand Falls) December 9, Between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM - Edmundston Regional Hospital - outpatient waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

Miramichia region, Zone 7

Dec. 13, Between 5 PM and 7:30 PM - Pleasant Street After Hours Clinic (250 Pleasant St., Miramichi)

(250 Pleasant St., Miramichi) Dec. 14, Between 9 AM and 5 PM - Go To Insure: Stevens, Wilson & Lockerbie (505 King George Highway, Miramichi)

(505 King George Highway, Miramichi) Dec. 15, Between 9 AM and 12 PM - Go To Insure: Stevens, Wilson & Lockerbie (505 King George Highway, Miramichi)

For the full list of new and previous public exposure notices, visit the provincial government's website.

People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure and who have symptoms should get a COVID lab test. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must isolate while waiting for their test result.

People who are not fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms are now being instructed to pick up an At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Test (Rapid POCT) screening kit. They do not need to isolate if they have not been directed by Public Health to do so.

All positive point-of-care test results must be confirmed with a laboratory polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

It can take up to 14 days to test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and get tested immediately if any develop.

They should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to a possible exposure, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID lab test if symptoms develop.

They do not need to isolate while they wait for their test results.

If they do not have symptoms, they can pick up a rapid test kit and do not need to isolate.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.