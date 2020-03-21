As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, many churches across the province closed their doors to the public today.

Some have come up with creative ways to speak to their congregations, including using online services such as Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

Churches like Smythe Street Cathedral in Fredericton are streaming their services online.

Others, such as Corbett Avenue Wesleyan Church and Wilmot United Church in Fredericton, are offering taped versions of services.

No briefing from premier today

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will not be holding a news conference today.

The next news conference will be provided Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

For the past week, Higgs ad Russell have scheduled daily briefings about the coronavirus and the constantly changing situation in the province.

The briefings have also been an opportunity for the news media to ask a limited number of questions.

17 cases in province

Six new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in New Brunswick, and two previous presumptive cases have now been confirmed, bringing the province's total number of cases to 17, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced on Saturday.

There are eight presumptive cases and nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. A total of 771 tests so far have come back negative for the virus.

What if someone isn't self-isolating?

The government is expected to have a phone line and email set up today for people to call "for advice on their concerns of how to help family members and neighbours comply with the state of emergency orders," according to Premier Blaine Higgs.

He said the phone number and email would be available on the government website and shared through social media, but so far it has not been added.

COVID-19 by the numbers

In Canada, there are now more than 1,200 confirmed cases, and at least 19 deaths, including four deaths announced at the same Quebec care home.

Worldwide, more than 307,000 people have now contracted the novel coronavirus and at least 12,944 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms.

But it can cause more severe illness in others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions. Some 92,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, where the virus first struck late last year.

Italy on Sunday reported nearly 800 deaths in one day. The country has more than 50,000 cases and 4,825 deaths.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever or cough. In this case, residents should:

Stay at home.

Immediately call Tele-Care 811.

Describe symptoms and travel history.

Follow instructions carefully.

Remember the self-assessment tool

A new link that offers a COVID-19 self-assessment tool has been added to the Department of Health's website.

The assessment tool has three parts with different coloured flags for the degree of symptoms:

Red: Need help now

Yellow: Need help soon

Green: You can do the care at home.

Each category asks you to respond to a series of self-assessment questions and then act based on the answers. This will help New Brunswickers determine if they should call the 811 line. This will also help reduce the volume of calls.

About 5,500 people have already used the new online self-assessment tool launched Friday by the government, according to Russell.

This has helped reduce the number of calls to Tele-Care 811, which has allowed the health-care professionals to assist callers "more promptly," Russell said.