N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public health announces no new cases for 6 straight days

The province has announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — almost one week since the last case was reported.

There are still two active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 118 people who have recovered.

Both of those cases have been deemed travel–related. Neither of those individuals are in hospital.

As of today, close to 18,400 tests have been conducted across the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health will be providing the next news briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

15,000 Horizon patients waiting for surgery

Priority elective surgeries at hospitals in the Horizon Health Network started again Monday, after the province moved into phase two of its COVID-19 recovery plan last week.

Karen McGrath, president and CEO of the Horizon Health Network, said there are about 15,000 people waiting for surgery. Typically, Horizon performs about 45,000 surgeries every year and it could take up to two years for surgery wait-times to get back to normal.

"It's going to take us some significant time to catch-up," said McGrath.

There are no plans to increase the number of surgery slots by using operating rooms overnight as there is still a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Horizon is providing surgeries for patients who had scheduled appointments before the COVID-19 pandemic started and for patients in need of immediate care, including cancer–related surgeries.

"In some cases surgeries could be postponed for two weeks, three weeks, with no ill effects for the individual. But once you get to six or seven weeks, the priority actually changes," said McGrath.

She said the first round of surgeries went "remarkably smoothly," but there has been a change in the experience for patients.

"Individuals for surgery are having to be pre-tested," said McGrath.

"We're asking people once they're swabbed to maintain isolation in their home until their surgery."

Patients will be contacted about their new surgery date. McGrath is asking patients to avoid travelling to Horizon offices, as procedures are being done by appointment.

WorkSafeNB receives low number of calls

The president of WorkSafeNB has been surprised at the relatively low number of calls received from workplaces after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last Friday.

"It started off light, we got a few more yesterday," said Doug Jones.

"Quite frankly when this thing started six, seven weeks ago, we were quite flooded with calls, but we're not getting as many right now."

The province moved into phase two of the COVID-19 recovery last week, which permitted non-essential businesses to reopen.

However, those businesses have been ordered to follow strict guidelines under New Brunswick public health, which includes observing physical distancing and wearing face masks whenever people can't keep six feet apart.

Some local retailers did have questions related to clothing that has been tried on by customers.

Jones said it would be impossible for WorkSafeNB to anticipate the workflow questions of every industry in the province, but encouraged business owners to reach out with questions. He said WorkSafeNB is not looking to punish retailers, but to help them reopen.

"The fear about doing something wrong, I think everybody has a little bit of fear because it's new," said Jones.

"People shouldn't have fear that we're going to come down and crack down unnecessarily, we're here to help them."

And a lot of it comes down to floor space.

A larger store might only have to "passively" implement certain requirements by installing signage and floor markers, while a smaller space might need to have employees informing customers about the rules.

COVID-19 is isolating for seniors living at home

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting all seniors, not just the ones residing in assisted living facilities, a seniors advocate said.

Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard, research chair in population aging at the University of Moncton, said most of the focus has been on seniors in assisted living facilities and retirement homes during the pandemic.

But there are many seniors living in their own homes who would normally rely on support from family, friends and caregivers who aren't allowed to visit.

"It's really starting to have an impact physically, mentally and also socially on seniors," she said.

Dupuis-Blanchard said many seniors may already feel isolated simply because of the aging process and may not be able to get around as easily.

That means a lot of their socialization comes from people coming into their homes to visit or help out, which hasn't been happening as much during the pandemic.

And while there are obvious mental health concerns with this, there are also physical health concerns.

"Isolation is almost equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day on the body," said Dupuis-Blanchard.

"When we think of it that way, we really realize the impact that isolation can have."

For the family and friends of seniors she suggests increasing phone calls, writing letters and visits that observe physical distancing outdoors.

Province hosts virtual job fair

Job seekers and employers are also invited to take part in a virtual career fair Tuesday and Wednesday at www.WorkingNB.ca. More than 50 employers have registered for the event, and they will have virtual booths for job seekers to explore.

New Brunswickers looking for jobs will be able to speak with WorkingNB employment counsellors about employment and training concerns. They will have access to information on applying for Employment Insurance and other programs.

Employers can use the platform to discuss issues such as recruitment, retention and training with a WorkingNB workforce consultant.

"New Brunswick needs you," Premier Blaine Higgs said at a news briefing Monday. "I encourage you to step up to build a stronger New Brunswick."

What to do if you have symptoms

