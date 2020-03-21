N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Elsipogtog introduces checkpoints to prevent spread

A First Nations community is taking action to protect residents against the COVID-19 outbreak.

During a Facebook live, the Elsipogtog council announced that checkpoints will be established at the edges of the community about 90 kilometres north of Moncto. Only community members and essential staff are allowed to enter the Elsipogtog territory.

Gaming centres and other establishments are closed, and if they open or if people continue to gather at those locations, they could be reprimanded.

The checkpoints are for monitoring only. Searches will not occur.

If residents don't follow the new measures, a curfew could be implemented.

The Trudeau government announced last week it's spending $305 million to help Indigenous communities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special session is being held in the House of Commons today to debate financial aid for people and businesses affected by the outbreak. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Indigenous communities can draw from a $100 million set aside to help them build stocks medical supplies and develop a response plan.

Indigenous people are believed to face a higher risk because of health inequities and higher rates of underlying conditions.

A lack of clean drinking water is one of the factors that makes Indigenous communities disproportionately vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks.

17 cases confirmed

There are 17 confirmed cases across New Brunswick. No new cases have been diagnosed since Saturday. All of the cases are related to international travel or close contacts to a confirmed case that has travelled outside the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking with reporters this afternoon. (CBC)

The province has eliminated any presumptive cases on its website because it is now able to confirm test results locally. There have been 1,117 tests that came back with negative results.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today in Fredericton.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Hotels almost empty

Gerald Normandeau, president of the Moncton Hotel Association, expects the hotel industry will lose millions of dollars because of COVID-19.

"In the last two weeks we've basically had no reservations," Normandeau said.

Some hotels in the Moncton area only have three rooms occupied each night, and many have already cancelled bookings for July and August.

Normandeau, who's also the general manager at the Crowne Plaza Moncton, said he's been forced to lay off 60 to 70 per cent of staff.

"It's hard times ahead," Normandeau said. "I've been in this business for quite a few years and worked through SARS and 9/11 and all those other disasters that have happened and nothing comes close to this."

Fredericton MP in House of Commons

A small number of MPs are back in Ottawa today.

The MPs are returning to vote on measures to spend billions on aid for families and businesses struggling to cope as the coronavirus outbreak hammers the economy.

Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin is representing the Green caucus in the House of Commons today. She will be one of 32 debating the bill being brought forward by the Liberal government.

Atwin drove from Fredericton to Ottawa on Sunday, which is about 1,000 kilometres.

President Cup playoffs cancelled

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League officially cancelled the 2020 President Cup playoffs on Monday.

The league has three New Brunswick teams: the Saint John Sea Dogs, Acadie-Bathurst Titans and Moncton Wildcats.

The QMJHL had already cancelled all remaining regular season games.

The Canadian Hockey League, a governing body made up of three regional leagues including the QMJHL, has also cancelled the Memorial Cup, which would've crowned an overall champion between the three leagues.

What if you want to go for a walk?

James Donald, a member of Hiking NB, put together a list of recommendations for people who decide to take a stroll on some of the province's trails.

"You don't need to go very far. If you go very far, then you're burning gas and you'll have to go to the gas station more often and expose yourself [to the virus] that way," Donald said.

He also recommended not touching picnic benches or trees. You should park three spaces away from other vehicles, avoid peak hours and keep your distance from others on the trails.

Donald said people walking around their own neighbourhoods should avoid others and not touch poles or other common surfaces.

Saint John helps customers with water bills

Saint John Water announced Tuesday that it has set up a payment deferral program for customers who need it.

The program has immediately gone into effect, where residents and businesses experiencing financial hardship can defer water and sewer payments for two months.

There will be no late payment charges or interest charges applied.

Ratepayers now have until May 31 to make their payments to avoid interest payments.

This decision aligns with other extensions granted by Canadian utilities as part of the COVID-19 crisis, said commissioner of Saint John Water Brent McGovern.

"Our team is ready to work with customers to make reasonable payment arrangements that provide enhanced flexibility during this difficult time," McGovern said.

Saint John Water has also suspended any disconnection of water service for non-payment until further notice.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should:

Stay at home.

Immediately call Tele-Care 811.

Describe symptoms and travel history.

Follow instructions carefully.

Remember the self-assessment tool

A new link that offers a COVID-19 self-assessment tool has been added to the Department of Health's website.

The assessment tool has three parts with different coloured flags for the degree of symptoms:

Red: Need help now

Yellow: Need help soon

Green: You can do the care at home.

Each category asks you to respond to a series of self-assessment questions and then act based on the answers. This will help New Brunswickers determine if they should call the 811 line. This will also help reduce the volume of calls.