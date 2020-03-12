N.B. coronavirus roundup: Education Department quiet on school questions

Premier Blaine Higgs will be providing an update this afternoon in Fredericton regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will also be speaking to reporters at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

New Brunswick has one confirmed case of COVID-19 and one presumptive, or probable, case. There have been at least 40 negative cases confirmed across the province, according to the Department of Health website.

The presumptive case involves a man between the ages of 50 and 60 who had close contact with the person involved in the first case and had not travelled himself.

Meanwhile, Higgs told reporters Friday night that all public schools will be closed in New Brunswick for two weeks because of the outbreak.

Higgs told reporters on Friday that schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. (Photo: Shane Fowler/CBC News)

He said public health officials will be monitoring the situation and that the closure could be extended beyond two weeks.

The closure will not affect daycares because they're considered an essential service.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, announced a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday. 1:27

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Education Department quiet on school closures

Education Minister Dominic Cardy and education officials would not answer questions Sunday, the day before the decision to close New Brunswick public schools takes effect.

Questions about childcare, breakfast and lunch programs and the general impact of the school closures on families and businesses went unanswered.

Some farmers markets stay open

Farmers markets took different approaches to the outbreak over the weekend

In a Facebook post, the Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market announced it would remain open on Saturday and continue to operate "just like other grocery and food outlets."

The Northside Market in Fredericton was also open, but the numbers at both markets were down.

The markets in Dieppe and Moncton were closed.

Cases jump across Canada

The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has reached 250.

In Ottawa, Global Affairs Canada called upon Canadians currently abroad to return home while they still have the chance as countries around the world tighten travel restrictions.

Word from Ottawa came as Canadians travelling in Europe scrambled to book flights ahead of looming border closures in many European Union countries.

The advice marks an escalation for the government, which previously urged Canadians to cancel or postpone non-essential trips.

A ticket agent helps travelers arriving on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany before travel restrictions are enacted hours later on flights from Europe entering the U.S. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 9 as cases began to spike in countries around the world.

But Canadian public health officials continue to describe the risk to the public as relatively low as they urge hygiene measures such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk associated with COVID-19 is low for the general population, but notes that could change quickly.

People who are over 65, have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions face a higher risk of "more severe outcomes" if they contract the virus — which the WHO says is mild for most who get it.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever or cough. In this case, residents should: