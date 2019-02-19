Another roundabout proposed for uptown Fredericton
Roundabout could provide better access to College Hill Road, Route 7 and Route 8
The City of Fredericton is considering adding another roundabout on the south side, this one on Route 8 near College Hill Road.
City traffic engineer Jon Lewis said a roundabout would provide an easier route for people needing a connection between College Hill Road, Route 7 and Route 8.
It would include a pedestrian crossing for residents of Skyline Acres.
"[It's] a project that could really improve connectivity and greatly shortens travel distances in the uptown," he told reporters after presenting the possible plans to the city's transportation committee on Tuesday.
The city has invited residents of the College Hill, Southwood Park and Skyline Acres area to a meeting Wednesday at the Liverpool Street School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the plans and a feasibility study in detail.
People who can't make the meeting can also see the plans and make comments on the city's website.
Timeline
Lewis said staff will take what they learned from consultations over the next few months and prepare a report, which will be presented sometime in the early summer.
He said other roundabouts such as the one on Smythe Street have improved the city's traffic.
"We've had a lot of success with the existing roundabouts that we built in the city," he said. "It really helps move traffic very well. The chance of injury collisions are dramatically reduced."
At the meeting, some councillors asked if the proposed roundabout would increase traffic in the Priestman Street and College Hill area. Lewis said if the study shows there will be increased traffic, adjustments may be considered.
Once the feasibility study is finished and presented, Lewis said, it would be up to councillors to approve or reject the plans.
"Then it comes down to whether that's a desire of council to push that forward," he said. "At that point they'll have a good handle of the cost and as part of future budgeting that could be a consideration."
With files from Philip Drost
