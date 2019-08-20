Moncton city manager suggested treating major landowner 'different,' report says

A report says Moncton's city manager suggested treating a major downtown landowner "different" as councillors told staff to order his company to remove a year-round bar space that doesn't have proper permits.

Coun. Bryan Butler said city council twice directed municipal staff to have the property owner remove what had started as a patio in 2007 but had become a year-round enclosed addition to a Robinson Court nightclub by 2017.

"I am very upset, and the buck stops with the city manager, that twice city council has given direction … and it's never been done," Butler said at a council meeting Monday.

Butler declined an interview and wouldn't provide a copy of the report he prepared on the issue and gave to council ahead of his comments.

CBC News has obtained a copy. It includes a building inspection report, internal emails, letters from the property owner and a narrative timeline by Butler with details from several private council meetings.

Bruce Tait, Bryan Butler and Marc Landry talk about the Rouge issue after a city council meeting Monday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The report is about Rouge Premiere Lounge, a nightclub that opened in 2006 in a building owned by Galco Atlantic Investments Network Ltd. on Robinson Court.

Stephen Gallant, Galco's president, declined an interview. Rouge's owners, who lease the space from Galco, also declined an on-the-record interview.

The report says city manager Marc Landry told council during a spring 2019 private meeting that councillors should remember the property owner has millions worth of downtown holdings.

'Treat him different'

The report says Landry said "maybe we should treat him different." It says Mayor Dawn Arnold said she did not want to take on the landowner. Private meeting minutes reviewed by CBC do not reflect the statements.

Landry didn't provide an interview, but in an emailed statement didn't deny making the comment.

"The context of my comment regarding the landowner was to provide information to elected officials on whether or not they wished to allow the individual an opportunity to speak to them," Landry said in an email to CBC.

The report says the property owner wanted to meet with council privately in summer 2018 to talk about reconsidering its decision. It says council didn't want to do so.

'I am a major taxpayer'

The comments at the private meeting came about a year after the property owner sent a letter to city staff and another to the mayor pointing out he is a major downtown taxpayer. The letter asks the mayor to have council reconsider its decision.

"As a long-term, fully committed downtown developer, I am always reluctant to remind others of my business acclaim by using the 'look at what I've done' card to gain in my position," Gallant wrote. "However, from time to time I find the need to remind others that I am a major taxpayer within our downtown."

Property records show Galco owns properties valued at $6 million downtown.

Bruce Tait, Moncton's director of bylaw inspection, said there's been no favouritism on the file.

"We approach all [files] with the same care and due diligence and have been working diligently with this particular property owner," Tait said in an interview.

Stephen Gallant wrote to the city, saying the changes over time to Rouge's patio were not a premeditated or intentional deviation from its approved 2007 permit. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Tait said progress has been made since city a bylaw inspector recommended removing the Rouge addition in July 2017.

He said that includes addressing safety issues as directed by staff. Tait said restoring it to a seasonal patio, including removing windows, should be done within several weeks.

Gallant, when reached Tuesday, said he believed the matter was already settled and declined further comment.

A 2007 permit allowed Rouge a "semi-permanent" wood-framed terrace with half walls extending into Robinson Court. It also entered into an encroachment agreement to build the patio on city land.

A July 2017 inspection report states the patio had become a completely enclosed structure with interior finishes. The exterior of the Robinson Court building was opened, removing the separation from the patio area. Electrical, plumbing and a bar were added without permits.

Galco Atlantic Investments Network owns multiple older buildings in downtown Moncton, including at Downing and Main streets. (Karin Reid-LeBlanc/CBC)

"Due to the high occupancy load, use of this structure, risk of injury due to fire and/or building hazards such as improper construction … it is my opinion that the structure should be removed" unless the owner applies for permits and certifies the work by structural, mechanical, electrical engineers and an architect, the inspection report states.

In 2018, the building's owner applied to build another patio on Robinson Court, which wound up bringing the issue to city council's attention.

It wound up being discussed at a private city council meeting where, Butler's report says, staff were directed to have the structure returned to what was permitted in 2007.

Bryan Butler says he doesn't see progress in returning to what the city approved in 2007. (Shane Magee/CBC )

"I checked, checked and checked, and it hasn't gone back to 2007," Butler said Monday at city council.

Gallant wrote to staff in May 2018 saying the patio change was a result of Rouge seeing "an opportunity and without injury to any other business, entity or person" to expand on the success of its patio "by using the approved encroachment area and extending their two seasons to four by simply and easily enclosing the already mostly enclosed area."

It says the shift happened gradually as they removed the exterior separating the patio space from the main bar, added lights, sound and "terrace bar." It goes on to say the change was "not a premeditated or intentional deviation" from the original permit.

Moncton plans to convert Robinson Court to a street in the coming years. Gallant asked to permission to keep the patio until that point. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Gallant sent the letter to the mayor, writing that removal could result in closure of a business that depends on the space.

He also said the city's plan to connect Robinson Street south through the courtyard to Main Street in the near future would result in the patio being removed anyway.

"It only makes sense to allow for the status quo up until this alignment takes place," Gallant wrote.

A Moncton spokesperson said the change to Robinson Street will happen within five to seven years.