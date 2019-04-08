Rothesay apartment building owners blindsided by water bylaw changes

Some apartment building owners in Rothesay say they were blindsided by recent changes to the town's water bylaw requiring them to switch from well water to the municipal water system and to pay a consumption tax based on the amount of water used.

Andrew Baskin, a local real estate agent who bought two apartment buildings last fall, said the unexpected tens of thousands in extra costs will force landlords like him to increase rents by 10 to 20 per cent and ultimately hurt tenants.

Andrew Baskin, who bought 4 Scribner Cres. in October and 16 Scribner Cres. in November, said the water bylaw changes felt like being 'hit with our head down.' (Submitted by Andrew Baskin)

"Basically it's an attack on affordable housing," said Baskin, who plans to voice his concerns to Rothesay council Monday at 7 p.m.

If homeowners on Rothesay Road or Gondola Point Road were forced to connect to the municipal system, "there would be a huge uproar," he said.

"But it's only a group of about 10 apartment owners."

Baskin said his well water has tested safe and he believes his buildings, both constructed in the 1980s, should have been grandfathered in.

A new developer would have been presented with all of the costs and given the choice of whether to build or walk away, he said.

"For us … part of our business case for the banks and for financing and to buy these buildings was that there was no water bill."

"We just think that it's kind of blindsiding us."

CBC News asked Mayor Nancy Grant to comment. She said she would give interviews on Wednesday.

Opposed 4 years ago

Baskin said council first raised the issue about four years ago, but there was strong opposition from apartment-building owners, who had a lawyer representing them, and the issue was tabled.

Last December, the town advertised that the issue would be coming before council again, but Baskin contends many people missed it and the town could have done more to notify owners.

Council approved the changes and in March, the town sent a letter to owners, telling them they have three years to switch to the municipal water system.

Baskin said he recently renovated the exterior of his building at 4 Scribner Cres. to address some safety concerns the town had about falling bricks. (Submitted by Andrew Baskin )

"Everybody got a package dated March 11 that we're going to have to start paying for March 31, but none of us got a letter saying, 'Hey, we're thinking of passing this bill, why don't you try to oppose it?'"

Baskin said he's looking at a hook-up fee of $1,125 per apartment — a total of nearly $35,000 for his 15-unit and 16-unit buildings on Scribner Crescent.

And that doesn't include plumber fees or the excavation required to bring in the water lines, repaving or re-landscaping.

'Disheartening'

"So it's a little disheartening considering we just invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and mortgaged millions of dollars to invest in this area," said Baskin.

"I'm not trying to make this a 'woe is me' for apartment owners. I mean, it's hard to get sympathy for apartment owners. But at the end of the day, you have to pass the buck along."

Right now, the bulk of his rents are between $600 and $850 a month, he said.

But he estimated the new water consumption tax alone will add $50 to $100 per month.

"At the end of the day it's going to make housing more expensive and it's going to force some people to move out of Rothesay."