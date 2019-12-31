Deaths of woman and girl found in Rothesay apartment being treated as suspicious

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force is investigating the sudden deaths of a woman and a girl in Rothesay as suspicious.

The bodies of Louise Cassie-Laflamme, 43, and a seven-year-old girl were found in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Monday around 10 a.m., said Insp. Anika Becker.

The girl's identity is not being released, and Becker would not comment on any possible relationship between the girl and Cassie-Laflamme.

Autopsies will be conducted Tuesday to determine their exact causes of death, said Becker.

Police remained at the three-storey apartment building at 11 Sierra Ave. on Tuesday.

Zachary Hobbs, who lives on the third floor, said police told him the investigation involved a mother and daughter who lived on the second floor, just a few doors down from him.

"I think I met them once, in passing," he said.

Hobbs said he didn't see or hear anything unusual but did notice a foul odour in the hallway, starting around Christmas.

"My mother worked at palliative care in the hospital for quite a while … and she kept referring to it as the 'death smell,'" he said.

"The [superintendent] came and was trying to investigate what the smell was, but they couldn't really place it."

On Monday, after the bodies were discovered, numerous police officers were in and around the building all day, said Hobbs.

"There was like a small army of cops here," he said.

Some of the officers were wearing coveralls, latex gloves, shoe coverings and respirators, said Hobbs.

No threat to public

"They were sifting through garbage, looking under people's cars. At one point, they were in the woods."

Police said Monday they had determined there is no threat to public safety.

Still, "it's worrying," said Hobbs.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or anyone who has been in contact with the victims is asked to contact the the police at 506-847-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).