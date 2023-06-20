Rothesay property once belonging to Richard Oland sold to Calgary buyer for $2.2M

A popular group of properties in Rothesay once owned by the late Richard Oland that includes informal walking, biking and running trails and commanding views of the Kennebecasis River has been sold to an Alberta buyer.

Deborah McKenzie of Calgary.purchased the land through a numbered New Brunswick company she controls in a deal that closed last week. The properties had been listed for $3 million, but according to property records McKenzie paid $2.225 million,.

Calls to McKenzie's Calgary phone number went unanswered this week, and messages were not returned.

Nick Gresh, who was among a group of local residents who tried on and off over the last decade to pressure the town to buy the 34 hectare parcel known locally as the Spyglass Hill properties, is disappointed that didn't happen

"We tried to convince the town it was the right thing to do," said Gresh.

"There's only so much green space, and once you get rid of it, I don't think you get it back very easily."

A slide from a consultant's report in 2018 shows the height of Rothesay's Spyglass Hill in relation to its surroundings. (Submitted by the Town of Rothesay)

The fate of the land has been an issue in Rothesay for several years.

Nestled on a hillside in between the exclusive Rothesay Netherwood private school and the Riverside Country Club, the land was owned for decades by businessman Richard Oland through his company Kingshurst Estates Ltd.

Oland was murdered in his Saint John office in 2011. After several years of police investigation, legal wrangling and two trials, his son Dennis Oland was found not guilty of the crime in 2019.

WATCH | See the property that sold for $2.25 million to an out-of-province investor:

Popular spot for Rothesay residents sold to out-of-province investor Duration 1:26 Dennis Oland has sold a giant property that belonged to his father — the late Richard Oland — for $2.2 million. The buyer is an Alberta investor.

Kingshurst is now controlled by Dennis Oland and Richard Oland's former business associate Robert McFadden.

Richard Oland had allowed local residents access to the property, and it was a popular spot for local runners, dog walkers and others.

At its height on Spyglass Hill, the land is 90 metres above sea level. It's one of the highest elevations in the area and offers a panoramic view of the river valley below.

In 2018, Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant told CBC News it was a property that many in the town used and cherished.

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant has said Spyglass Hill can be preserved as greenspace for the communnity even if new buyers propose a residential development. (CBC)

"For many years, the owners have graciously allowed public use of this, and Rothesay residents are very much attached to Spyglass Hill," Grant said.

In recent years, however, that hospitality appeared to wane.

Residents who wrote to the town last winter expressing concern about the land's potential sale and the loss of valued public space were told by town manager John Jarvie they were not as welcome in the area as they might think.

Dennis Oland was found not guilty in 2019 in the death of his father, Richard, at the second of two murder trials. He is listed as secretary of his late father's Kingshurst Estates Ltd., which owned Spyglass Hill in Rothesay for decades. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

"We have been advised by the owners of the property that they have issued no invitation to the public to use the land and have cautioned the Town against any such representations," Jarvie wrote in a letter to one concerned resident in January that was copied to council members.

Through the winter and spring the property was marketed across Canada by real estate agents as a "prestigious land parcel" that would make an "ideal residential development site"

Dozens of high-end homes dot the hills adjacent to the properties but whether new owners plan a residential development or some other project is unknown.

Richard Oland, 69, of the prominent Moosehead Breweries family, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011. (Submitted by the Canadian Yachting Association)

Gresh said he is withholding judgment on whether the sale is good or bad news until those plans are made clear.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions just yet on what they're doing," he said

In a brief interview Rothesay's Mayor Nancy Grant said she has heard the land sold but has no details about the new owner or what is planned.

"No idea," said Grant

However, the town believes it will be able to preserve a substantial area around Spyglass Hill, whatever happens, through rules that require developers to set aside land they build on for public use.

"There is town policy in place regarding the use of the land in question," Jarvie wrote in his January letter. "In this plan the land is allocated to a variety of uses including a substantial park reserve at the highest point."