Vigil to be held in Rothesay for girl killed by mother who then took her own life

A candlelight vigil will be held in Rothesay on Sunday night for a seven-year-old girl who police say was killed by her mother, who then took her own life.

The bodies of Louise Caissie, 43, and her daughter Solange were discovered in an apartment on Sierra Avenue on Monday around 10 a.m.

The vigil is being organized by the Bridge of Hope-Saint John, which held an event at the Reversing Falls Bridge in September to raise awareness about mental health.

'No reason justifies the loss'

"Unfortunately, it's time to light our candles again," the Facebook event post said. "This time for the little angel lost last week.

"We do not know the reasons, and no reason justifies the loss of this little angel, but what we can all agree on is that this [mother's] mental health played a factor in this tragedy, and two lives were lost. Had she gotten the help she needed both of them would still be here!"

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said Thursday its investigation determined the child's death was the result of a homicide and the mother's death was the result of a self-inflicted injury.

No charges are anticipated, but the investigation continues as police seek answers about what happened.

The causes of death have not been released and the times of death have not yet been determined, police said.

A moment of silence

"It's heartbreaking that it had to come to this, but it's time we let the government know we are all still here, all still grieving, all still struggling and we will not back down until they listen," the Facebook post about the vigil states.

The vigil is described as a "place to come together, pay our respects, pray, leave signs, flowers [and] teddy bears."

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at the beginning of Sierra Avenue and participants will walk toward the apartment building where the little girl died.

"When we get there, we will light candles, and have a moment of silence."