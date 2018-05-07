The mayor of Rothesay says she's disappointed apartment owners have decided to pass the cost of switching their buildings to the municipal water system on to tenants.

"I don't think residents can afford that," said Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant. "I think there might be other ways for apartment owners to handle that."

The city passed a bylaw requiring apartment building owners to switch to the municipal water system from well water and pay a consumption tax based on the amount of water used. Council approved the changes in March and sent a letter to apartment owners.

The letter said they had three years to switch to the municipal system.

"The reason this bylaw was enacted is public health and safety, pure and simple," Grant said. "We believe that all of our residents, including our low-income residents, deserve safe, continuous guaranteed water."

The law applies to buildings put up before 2003 and using wells. Any built since then have been required to connect to the municipal system.

Apartment owners say the bylaw change will force them to increase rents. But Grant suggested apartment owners absorb the cost instead of making their tenants pay.

"Could it not be a cost of doing business?" she asked.

"Why should they have to pass the entire cost on to the residents?"

Apartment buildings built since 2004 have had to connect to municipal water system, Grant said.

"We want the residents of the older buildings to have access to the same safe water supply that residents of the newer apartment buildings do."

Change could cause rent increase

Andrew Baskin, an apartment owner in Rothesay, said the extra costs will mean an increase in rent by 10 to 20 per cent. Rents in his apartment range from $600 to $850 per month, but he says the water consumption tax would up that price by $50 or $100 per month.

"Basically it's an attack on affordable housing," Baskin said in an interview with CBC News earlier this week.

Andrew Baskin, who bought 4 Scribner Cres. in October and 16 Scribner Cres. in November, described the water bylaw changes as 'frustrating ... Basically we just got hit with our head down,' he said. (Submitted by Andrew Baskin)

Baskin will have to pay $35,000 for his 15-unit and 16-unit buildings on Scribner Crescent. This figure doesn't include plumber fees or the excavation costs to bring in the water lines and re-landscape the area.

Baskin also said many people missed the notifications sent by council in December.

Council initially raised the idea of switching apartment buildings to the municipal water system in 2015, but it was met with strong opposition from apartment-building owners and tabled.

Andrew Baskin said most of his apartments on Scribner Crescent are between $600 and $850 and considered affordable housing in Rothesay. (Submitted by Andrew Baskin)

Grant said she was surprised there were few comments when the issue came up again this year. She said the notice was given "over and over," the bylaw was posted on the website, and a public hearing was held. She said no one attended the public hearing.

"The bylaw has been passed and it can't just be repealed."

Grant said council is open to hearing apartment owners' concerns. She said council asked staff for a report on what could be modified in the bylaw at the Monday night meeting.

"We don't want anyone to leave Rothesay," Grant said. "We know we have low-income residents. We care about them, we're concerned about them, we've been trying to increase our affordable housing. It's not an easy task."