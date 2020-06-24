Man charged after he allegedly followed 9-year-old girl into her Rothesay home

A 28-year-old man has been charged and sent for a psychiatric assessment after police allege he attempted to interact with a nine-year-old girl in Rothesay and followed her into her home.

Kennebecasis regional police responded to a suspicious person call in the Scribner Crescent area on Tuesday, around 4:10 p.m.

"A resident was concerned after observing a male, dressed only in undergarments, on a bicycle, loitering near an apartment building and playground and acting strangely," Insp. Mary Henderson said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they received a second complaint that a man was attempting to interact with a nine-year-old girl who was walking on the street, said Henderson.

The girl ran home and the man allegedly followed her inside.

The girl's father chased the man from the home and detained him until police arrived, according to the news release.

The accused appeared in provincial court on Wednesday and was charged with break and enter into a residence, criminal harassment and breach of probation.

He did not enter any pleas.

He was remanded into custody for a five-day in-jail assessment and is scheduled to return to court on July 2 at 9:30 a.m.

There is a publication ban on any information that might identify the victim.