58-year-old Rothesay man dies after snowmobile crash in Rusagonis

A 58-year-old Rothesay man has died three days after his snowmobile collided with a car.

The man, whose identity isn't being released by the RCMP, was driving his snowmobile last Saturday night when he collided with a car in Rusagonis, about 20 kilometres south of Fredericton.

"It's believed that the snowmobile was actually crossing the Rusagonis Road when he was struck by the vehicle," said Sgt. Andrew Griffiths of the West District RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital and died Tuesday.

He was wearing a helmet, Griffiths said.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has been released.

Griffiths said the investigation is continuing.