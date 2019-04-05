Historic Rothesay inn up for sale

A piece of Rothesay history is up for sale, but it will set you back a bit.

The nine-room historic Shadow Lawn Inn has been listed by its owners for $1.3 million.

The inn was listed 18 months ago on the U.S. real estate website Inn Partners, which specializes in small inns and boutique hotels.

Jamie Gallagher, one of the inn's co-owners, said it's not so important to him to get the best price but to find the best buyer.

"Clearly, we want to get a reasonable price, a fair price," said Gallagher.

"But it's more important that it's someone that will take the business to the next level and do a great job."

Family business

The inn was originally the summer home of James F. Robertson, one of the founders of Manchester Robertson Allison, a former department store on King Street, in nearby Saint John.

He owned the house for 40 years, after which it went through numerous owners.

The inn also includes the Robertson Restaurant. (Inn Partners)

Gallagher's parents bought the property in 1986 and operated the inn for more than two decades before he took over the business in 2010.

He said he and his partner have worked hard and invested in the property.

But changes in jobs and children left them seeking a better work-life balance, Gallagher said, so they decided to sell.

"With the dollar exchange, and now Trump, we thought people would like to come to New Brunswick," he said.

The future

Co-owner Jamie Gallagher says he and his partner want a good price but are looking for a special buyer. (Inn Partners)

Gallagher said he will work with the new owners to maintain the standard and image.

"It's important to us that the right buyer purchases it and that a transition is seamless," said Gallagher.

"To us that's so very important."