Community looks for closure from homicide-suicide

People gathered for a candlelight vigil in Rothesay on Sunday night to remember a seven-year-old girl and her mother, who police say died as a result of a homicide-suicide.

About 100 people walked with candles, teddy bears and flowers to a makeshift memorial on Sierra Avenue across the street from the apartment building where the bodies of Solange Caissie (also known as Solange Laflamme), and her mother, Louise Caissie, 43, were discovered last week.

Jessica Doyle and her daughters were friends of the young girl and her mother.

"I last had her for supper on December 10, so it's very fresh, and all of a sudden there's no word from her anymore," Doyle said in disbelief.

People gathered across the street from the apartment building where the bodies of a seven-year-old girl and her mother were found on Sierra Avenue in Rothesay. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Doyle said her daughter Willow, 6, misses Solange and is trying to understand what happened to her friend.

"The following day after she learned of her death she was playing with some toys that she had given her — that Solange had given her."

It was a quiet evening of reflection as people stood together outside of the apartment building.

But for Doyle and her daughter, it was a chance to give Solange a Christmas gift they made for her.

Jessica Doyle and her daughters Grace, 4, and Willow, 6, were friends of Solange and Louise Caissie. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"We had made playdough for Solange for Christmas — so we never got to give it to her, so it's just sad," Doyle said, holding onto a container of homemade playdough that they left at the makeshift memorial.

Attached to the gift was a handwritten note from Doyle's family:

"Dear Solange, here is the playdough we made you for Christmas but didn't get to give you. Love Jessica, Chris, Willow and Grace xoxo. P.S. We miss both you and your mother."

Jessica Doyle and her daughters never got the chance to give seven-year-old Solange her Christmas gift, so they left it at the makeshift memorial Sunday evening. (Gary Moore/CBC)

For other people, Sunday evening's vigil was a chance to mourn as a community.

Rick Malcolm, who lives in the apartment building next door and didn't know Solange or her mother, stood stoic holding onto a candle.

"I guess we can't put it into words, it's just why couldn't the mom let her go and have her life? But, things happen," Malcolm said.

Jessica Holly organized the vigil and said it was a time to remember both lives that were lost. And hopes it helped the grieving community.

"We're just trying to be a little bit of light in the darkness," Holly said.

"Some people are angry, a lot of people want answers to their questions — everyone's emotions are really high."