Elderly man, woman found dead in Rothesay home, police say

The Kennebecasis Regional Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman, who were found in a residence on Gondola Point Road in Rothesay.

The bodies were discovered on Thursday evening, according to a police statement.

Police say one of the deaths has been determined to be a homicide.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.

In a release, police say they are not seeking any suspects and the public is not at any risk.