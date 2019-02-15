Elderly man, woman found dead in Rothesay home, police say

Skip to Main Content
The Kennebecasis Regional Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman, who were found in a residence on Gondola Point Road in Rothesay.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman, who were found in a residence on Gondola Point Road in Rothesay. (Kennebecasis Regional Police Force)

The Kennebecasis Regional Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman, who were found in a residence on Gondola Point Road in Rothesay. 

The bodies were discovered on Thursday evening, according to a police statement.

Police say one of the deaths has been determined to be a homicide.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation. 

In a release, police say they are not seeking any suspects and the public is not at any risk. 

