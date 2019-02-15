Elderly man, woman found dead in Rothesay home, police say
The Kennebecasis Regional Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman, who were found in a residence on Gondola Point Road in Rothesay.
The bodies were discovered on Thursday evening, according to a police statement.
Police say one of the deaths has been determined to be a homicide.
The Kennebecasis Regional Police Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.
In a release, police say they are not seeking any suspects and the public is not at any risk.