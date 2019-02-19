Police identify elderly Rothesay couple found dead last week

Kennebacasis Regional Police have released the names of an elderly couple found dead in their Rothesay house last week.

Alberta McGaghey, known as Beth, was the victim of homicide, police said.

She was 77 and her husband, Kevin McGaghey, was 90.

Police aren't calling their deaths a murder-suicide, but they say there was no foul play in the husband's death, and they are not looking for suspects.

The bodies were found in the house on Gondola Point Road on Thursday night.

Both deaths are still under investigation.