Rothesay plans for development around Spyglass Hill

The Town of Rothesay is developing rules to guide possible development around Spyglass Hill.

More than 400 acres, or more than 160 hectares, make up the area, split over two parcels on either side of Riverside Country Club running down from the Mackay Highway toward the Kennebecasis River. The parcels are owned by several private landowners, not the municipality.

Nancy Grant, the mayor of Rothesay, said the town isn't looking to develop the land itself, but private owners have expressed interest and the new rules would make it easier for them.

"This should reduce uncertainty for everyone, particularly the property owners who are already in the area," Grant said.

The plan would lay out what types of development could take place on the land as well as who would be on the hook for future infrastructure upgrades such as water and sewage.

A consultant's report lists three different zoning scenarios that would include a mix of single-family residential, multi-unit residential and public use land.

This could provide between 621 and 1,523 residential units and house between 1,614 and 3,957 people. Rothesay's population is about 12,000.

Spyglass Hill

A slide from a consultant's report shows the height of the hill compared with the surrounding topography. (Town of Rothesay)

The preservation of Spyglass Hill, one of the highest points in the planning area, at 90 metres above sea level, is one of the key parts of the proposed plan.

While the land around the hill is privately owned, Grant said the owners have allowed the public to use the property.

"For many years, the owners have graciously allowed public use of this, and Rothesay residents are very much attached to Spyglass Hill," said Grant.

Grant says there is a possibility that up to 25 acres, or 10 hectares, of Spyglass Hill could become public land in a roundabout way.

Whenever land is subdivided for development, 10 per cent of it has to be set aside for public use, she said.

This land, or cash in lieu of land, could be used to protect the hill.

"That is part of the plan," said Grant.

Looking for feedback

Rothesay Mayor Nancy Grant said residents can go to the town's planning review website to submit feedback. (CBC)

Grand told Information Morning Saint John that development won't happen right away and would materialize as the economy allows.

"It's certainly not something that's going to happen overnight. It's going to take a period of time."

A consultant's report has been presented to town council and is now open to feedback from residents.

Residents can submit comments to the town's planning review website.