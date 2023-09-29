Rotenone plan for invasive fish in Miramichi Lake abandoned

A group hoping to spray rotenone on Miramichi Lake to kill smallmouth bass — with the goal of protecting Atlantic salmon from the predator fish — have cancelled the project.

A five-page statement Friday said partners in the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi were unanimous in their decision to halt the project.

But the statement warned of serious consequences now that smallmouth bass, an invasive fish that threatens salmon and other fish, will have free run of the Miramichi watershed.

Smallmouth bass have already been found outside the rotenone project area, one of the reasons for giving up on the project, the statement said.

"Smallmouth bass will now colonize the watershed," said statement, calling the illegal introduction of smallmouth bass to Miramichi Lake "one of the most consequential crimes in New Brunswick history."

The working group includes representatives from the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Miramichi Salmon Association, New Brunswick Wildlife Federation and North Shore Mi'kmaq District Council.

The group, which has been pushing for a rotenone solution to the smallmouth problem ever since the fish was discovered in the lake in 2008, blames both federal and provincial governments for not heeding the call.

Instead of agreeing to the rotenone, DFO tried to eradicate the smallmouth by catching them, which "failed as predicted," the statement said.

But the provincial government has not been a proponent of the rotenone applications either, the group said.

The project also concerned cottagers and Wolastoqey women whose paddling on the lake disrupted efforts to apply the toxin.

Rotenone went into brook

Last fall rotenone was put into a nearby brook, with DFO's permission, but the group was never able to get it into Miramichi Lake.

In January 2023, the group said, it asked for the Department of Natural Resources to take the lead, but after several meetings, "no notion was achieved."

"After a second year of frustration, the Working Group knew we could not try a third time and expect different results," the statement said.

The group called out the Wolastoqey paddlers and the court, and claimed the project had public support, citing 1,290 letters.

Whether the rotenone would be applied again this year had been unclear all summer, and working group spokesperson Neville Crabbe dodged questions about the group's plans. Local cottagers say they received no updates.

The statement said the group sought access to Miramichi Lake for the phase two application, but it needed a court injunction from a judge to grant them access to a public boat ramp.

Admitting defeat, the statement said "it is now up to both levels of government to control the spread of smallmouth bass in the Miramichi watershed."

It said several smallmouth were caught in 2023 in the Boiestown area.

"The full effect of this preventable tragedy will be understood in time," the statement said.

"The selfless, thoughtless act of dumping a bucket of smallmouth bass in that lake will be a permanent black mark on the long, incredible story of the Miramichi."