Suspected rotavirus outbreak hits Miramichi area

There is a suspected outbreak of rotavirus in the Miramichi area.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health can confirm we have received a report of a viral outbreak at a daycare in the area, including one confirmed case of rotavirus," said spokesman Paul Bradley.

Rotavirus is an infection that can cause fever, stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting.

It "can be serious," leading to dehydration, and may require emergency room treatment or hospitalization, according to the Department of Health's website.

We are currently having an outbreak of rotavirus in the Miramichi. - Tiffany Kennan, ER doctor

Rotavirus usually affects children between the ages of six months and two years, but it can spread to other people who come into contact with infected stool, or a surface contaminated with the infected stool.

Bradley did not say how many people are sick, but an emergency room doctor at the Miramichi Regional Hospital described it as an "outbreak of rotavirus" in a Facebook post.

"We are currently having an outbreak of rotavirus in the Miramichi," Dr. Tiffany Keenan wrote, urging parents to review online information about the virus.

"The key to treating diarrhea in all ages is oral rehydration," said Keenan, noting special solutions that contain a balance of electrolytes are available to "replenish the body."

New Brunswick had at least three outbreaks last year and about four or five outbreaks in 2016.

"We routinely see these types of outbreaks, more so during the winter months," said Bradley.

About one in five cases of the so-called stomach flu in children is caused by rotavirus, according to the Department of Health.

Spreads 'easily'

Symptoms usually appear within three days of infection and can last up to eight days.

The virus is "easily" spread from hand to mouth by dirty diapers, toys, changing tables or doorknobs, the department's website states.

People who have rotavirus can start to spread the infection before they even start to feel sick, and they remain contagious a day or more after their diarrhea stops.

A preventive oral vaccine has been available in New Brunswick for about a year.

Proper handwashing can also help prevent the virus from spreading.

Rotavirus is confirmed by testing a stool sample.