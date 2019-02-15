Man fatally assaulted was patient at Campbellton psychiatric hospital

An Eel River Crossing man was a patient at the Restigouche Hospital Centre when he was fatally assaulted.

More than a week after his death, the Vitalité Health Network confirmed Tuesday that the assault took place at the Restigouche Hospital Centre on Nov. 16, and the "the patient died at the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Dec. 23."

Last week, the RCMP said 49-year-old Ronald Savoy died after being assaulted at a "medical facility" in Campbellton, and they're investigating his death as a homicide.

There are two hospitals in Campbellton, both run by Vitalité Health Network — the Restigouche Hospital Centre, which provides specialized mental health services, and the Campbellton Regional Hospital, which is a general care hospital.

Throughout the holiday weekend and into this week the RCMP and Vitalité declined to say in which centre Savoy was assaulted, or whether he was a patient, staff member or visitor.

On Tuesday afternoon, the health authority sent the statement confirming the location and saying the victim was a patient there.

Neither Vitalité nor the RCMP addressed questions about safety at the hospital or tried to reassure the public about security.

According to the health authority website, the Restigouche Hospital Centre serves people with complex psychiatric illnesses. It provides medium- and long-term psychiatric rehabilitation, as well as forensic examinations for criminal responsibility and fitness to stand trial.

The hospital also holds people who have been found not criminally responsible.

Vitalité did not say why Savoy was a patient at the centre.

"An internal analysis of the situation is currently underway," the statement said.

"We won't disclose any other information as an investigation is ongoing."

Last week RCMP said a 25-year-old man, whom they did not identify, was arrested Nov. 29 in connection with the assault, and is to appear in Campbellton provincial court at a later date.

On Monday, RCMP Cpl. Luc Samson said the force has no more information to share, including the name of the 25-year-old, whether a court date has been set, or whether he's been officially charged.