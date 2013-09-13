Moncton man who kidnapped woman, held her in basement, back in prison

A Moncton man who kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and held her captive for nearly a month while he sexually assaulted her is back in prison, less than a month after being released.

Romeo Cormier was let out of prison on parole on Sept. 10, after reaching his automatic statutory release date, under a Quebec Parole Board of Canada decision.

He was arrested on Oct. 6 under a suspension of conditional release warrant, Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson Jean-François Mathieu confirmed in an email, but no further details were provided.

Citing the Privacy Act, Mathieu said "Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) cannot disclose the specifics of an offender's case or provide the details of the warrant."

He went on to say that "offenders are subject to supervision requirements based on their risk and needs, and will be returned to custody if they are believed to present a risk to the public."

A warrant of suspension of conditional release can be issued when a breach of conditions has occurred, to prevent a breach of condition or for the safety of the public, he said.

26 days

Cormier, 74, was sentenced in August 2011 to 16 years, seven months and five days in prison, after a jury found him guilty of six charges related to abducting the woman.

The victim, whose name is protected under a publication, was kidnapped from a busy downtown mall in Moncton after work on Feb. 26, 2010. She was kept in the basement of a rooming house for 26 days, forced repeatedly to perform sexual acts and threatened.

At one point, when Cormier left her alone, she freed herself and flagged down a truck driver for help. He drove her to the police station, court heard during the trial.

After being released, Cormier had been living at a halfway house at an undisclosed location until recently.

The parole board had imposed special conditions to Cormier's release, intended to "protect society." It ruled he had to return to the halfway house nightly, have no contact with the victim or any of her family members, and immediately report any relationships or friendships with females to his parole board supervisor. It also added conditions around drugs and alcohol.