Impaired driving charges laid in fatal crash in Rollingdam

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Rollingdam, N.B.

RCMP responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. on Clarence Ridge Road.

Police believe the crash occurred when a male driving an SUV with five passengers lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

A 27-year-old Johnson Settlement woman died at the scene. The other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from Bocabec, was arrested and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court on Monday for a bail hearing.