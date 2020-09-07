Former PC candidate blames sexual abuse as child for transphobic post

A former PC candidate who shared a derogatory meme on Facebook about the LGBTQ community has come out as a sexual assault survivor and says he didn't see the offensive post in the proper light.

Michaud told CBC News he was a victim of sexual assault as a child. It's a secret he's kept to himself for about 40 years — with the exception of his wife and parents.

"This situation, it affected me deeply," Michaud, choking back tears, told CBC New Brunswick News.

The assault was also the cause of an attempt to kill himself at 14. Michaud has sought professional help since then.

"That's the day I decided I would no longer be a victim, that I would stand up."

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs removed Michaud from the party slate for the Sept. 14 provincial election, but his candidacy in Victoria-La Vallée still stands, and he will sit as an Independent if he wins.

Michaud, who describes himself as a blue-collar guy, said his impression of the objectionable cartoon was that it was about pedophiles, not trans people. Looking back now, he said, it was a "moment of stupidity."

Roland Michaud admits publicly for the first time that he was a victim of childhood sexual assault and says his experience helps explain why he posted the offensive comic. 7:41

He said his memory of the sexual assault against him "has affected my outlook on life in certain situations," he said. "And that's why I re-posted it."

The meme comes from a Facebook page called Guy Stuff and refers to a 2016 decision by Target stores to allow "transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity."

Feeling like a victim of sexual assault

Michaud has received a lot of backlash for the post, which has since been taken down. But he's hoping his story will help people understand how he misinterpreted the meme.

"When this came out, I was feeling like a victim once again."

After speaking with friends in the LGBTQ community this week, Michaud said he understands now that there was another way to see the meme.

He said he also has family in the LGBTQ community, and he has since apologized for his lack of awareness.

This meme was posted on Michaud's Facebook page but has been removed. (Screenshot from Roland Michaud Facebook )

"That is what I'm sorry for," he said. "I'm sorry for not seeing it their way beforehand."

Opening old wounds

Michaud, who describes himself as a macho-man, who likes to hunt, fish and trap, said he also doesn't want family or friends to see him in a different light.

"Now I just told everyone that I let myself be taken advantage of. Of course it's opened old wounds."

Michaud said he doesn't want pity votes but is determined to fight "tooth and nail" to win a seat in the legislature.

"I want to be the voice for those that can't be heard."

Michaud was the first of three election candidates to be dropped by their parties this week.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers dropped Saint-Croix candidate John Gardner, an openly gay man, over derogatory comments online about the LGBTQ community.

Heather Collins has been removed as a candidate for the People's Alliance on Wednesday following Islamophobic comments she made on Twitter last year. (Facebook)

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin dropped Memramcook-Tantramar's Heather Collins because she complained online about the number of Muslims immigrating to this country.

John Garder, former Liberal Party candidate, was removed from the party slate on Monday because of posts on social media that were viewed as homophobic. (Facebook)

In a tweet from June 2019, Collins said Muslim people are the only people let into Canada and it's "sickening."

All three dropped candidates will still appear on ballots with their former party affiliation, since the ballots are already printed.

Although Michaud said he still has respect for the PC party and Higgs, he wishes Higgs had talked to him directly about the post. He said he never heard from Higgs.

"Maybe he would've understood and stood by me."