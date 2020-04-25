Former Liberal minister and mayor Roland Haché dies at age 72

Former New Brunswick Liberal Minister and Petit-Rocher, N.B., mayor Roland Haché has died at the age of 72.

Haché was first elected to the legislative assembly in New Brunswick in 1999 to serve the riding of Nigadoo-Chaleur, which is now Restigouche-Chaleur.

Premier Blaine Higgs released a statement on Saturday, offering his condolences on behalf of the province.

"A passionate and kind man, Roland cared about his constituents and he represented them with great distinction," said Higgs in a press release.

Haché served both as minister of education and minister of environment and local government while Shawn Graham was the leader of the party.

I had the privilege of serving in the Legislature with Roland Haché. He was a fierce advocate for his region and for progressive values. Karine and I offer our condolences to his family and many friends. <a href="https://t.co/ESAHPplx7Y">pic.twitter.com/ESAHPplx7Y</a> —@BrianGallantNB

Liberal leader Kevin Vickers offered his condolences on Twitter.

"Our Liberal family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing Roland Haché," said Vickers in a tweet. "Roland was known for quick wit and for his passion for helping others."

Former Liberal leader Brian Gallant also offered his condolences on social media.

"I had the privilege of serving in the Legislature with Roland Haché. He was a fierce advocate for his region and for progressive values," said Gallant.