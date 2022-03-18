Stuntman hangs up his helmet on induction into N.B. hometown's wall of fame

When riding his bicycle on the streets of Memramcook in southeastern New Brunswick, young Roger LeBlanc couldn't quite master the wheelie.

But his first time on an ATV, he pulled the machine on its rear wheels immediately. And he made that his thing.

Eight Guinness World Records and 40 years later, his ability to pop wheelies on ATVs, and perform stunts with monster trucks, is being recognized on the Memramcook Sports Wall of Fame alongside local builders, figure skaters and softball players.

"I'm really proud of that," he told CBC News.

The self-described adrenaline junkie performed his first big stunt in 1986 and has toured on and off with monster truck shows ever since.

"I saw somebody do a wheelie with 12 people on a three-wheeler. So I got a friend's bike and we tried it. We did 13, so got a sponsor, and then started doing Monster Truck shows, doing our show, doing tricks by myself, tricks with a partner," he said.

Roger LeBlanc set a number of Guinness world records for popping wheelies with multiple people riding on the back. This photo is from when he set the record for longest wheelie on a UTV in 2017. (Roger LeBlanc/Facebook)

His first official Guinness record was in 2004, where had 16 people on an ATV and maintained a wheelie for 61 metres. He set two records in one day in 2011, one for the longest wheelie with 2 people and longest wheelie with 3 people. The latter he accomplished with his twin daughters riding in the back.

"To get a certificate with my name and my daughter's name on it is actually pretty cool," he said.

The most recent record he broke in 2017, a 1,226 metre-long wheelie, breaking his own record by 86 metres.

Roger LeBlanc driving an ATV during a stunt show in Nova Scotia in 1987. (Roger LeBlanc/Facebook)

LeBlanc said it's surreal to think he has so many records.

"I actually kind of fantasized about it when I was a young teenager, but never really pursued it until the internet made it more accessible," he said.

During his stunt career, LeBlanc also jumped off the Stratosphere Tower in Las Vegas (an 830 foot drop) and walked around on the outside of the CN Tower.

Time to take it easy

The Village of Memramcook will induct LeBlanc on Sunday at the Théâtre du Monument-Lefebvre. It will also be inducting athletes from more conventional sports, including figure skater Donna Gallant, and the Memramcook Junior Warriors softball team. Leonard Cormier is also being inducted in the builder category.

Now 57, LeBlanc said it's time to hang up his stunt helmet.

His last show was in June 2019, where he performed alongside someone who's his daughter's age. He took that as a sign to start taking things slow.

"I think it was time for me to just sit back and let somebody else take over, I guess," he said.

LeBlanc said he'd rather not test his luck, since he's never broken a bone or had anyone else with him injured.