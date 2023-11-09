Southeast N.B. man accused of killing spouse faces new charge

A 62-year-old from southeast New Brunswick accused of killing his spouse last month faces a new charge.

Roger Hilyard Crossman already faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Cheryl Crossman. It's alleged he killed the 59-year-old on Oct. 12 in Sackville.

Crossman appeared by video in Moncton's domestic violence court Thursday afternoon for a fitness hearing following a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

However, a new charge was laid.

Crossman is also now accused of improperly or indecently interfering with Marlene Crossman's body by dismemberment and mutilation on Oct. 12.

Evaluation results not mentioned

As Judge Ronald LeBlanc read the charge out loud, several observers in the gallery cried.

Crossman does not yet have a lawyer but told the judge he is applying for one through legal aid.

The results of his psychiatric evaluation at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton were not mentioned in court.

A duty counsel lawyer who spoke to Crossman told LeBlanc he would wait until he has a lawyer before dealing with the report's results.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 23 to give Crossman more time to get a lawyer. He remains in custody.

Property records indicate Roger and Marlene owned a home together on King Street in Sackville.

RCMP said in a news release last month that officers were asked to perform a well-being check at a King Street home at about 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. Police say officers found a woman's body.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said a 62-year-old man turned himself in at the Antigonish RCMP detachment in Nova Scotia, about a 230-kilometre drive east of Sackville.

Police said the woman's death was deemed a homicide, the man was arrested and then charged on Oct. 13.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

Marlene Crossman, 59, died Oct. 12, 2023, in Sackville. (Campbell's Funeral Home)

Marlene Crossman's obituary says she was born in Amherst, N.S., and her two sons were her greatest joy.

She worked most recently as the manager of the Amherst Theatre. After her death, the theatre posted on Facebook that she was the greatest employee one could ask for.

"She was kind, loving, thoughtful, caring, and strong," the business said the post.

"Her energy, her kindness, and everything about her will be deeply missed. She could light up a room with her smile on the darkest of days."