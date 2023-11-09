Jury trial sought by man accused of killing, dismembering spouse

A man from southeast New Brunswick has opted to skip a preliminary inquiry on charges alleging he killed his spouse and dismembered her body.

Roger Hilyard Crossman, 62, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Cheryl Crossman. It's alleged he killed the 59-year-old Oct. 12 last year in Sackville.

He's also charged with improperly or indecently interfering with Marlene Crossman's body by dismemberment and mutilation on Oct. 12.

Roger Crossman appeared by video on Monday in Moncton provincial court, where defence lawyer Alison Ménard said Crossman is waiving a preliminary inquiry.

The inquiry is a hearing that can be held for a judge to determine whether the Crown's evidence is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Ménard also said Crossman wants to be tried by a judge and jury on the dismemberment charge. The murder charge is automatically a judge and jury trial.

The case will now move from provincial court to the Court of King's Bench. Trial dates will be set once the case moves to the higher court.

Crossman is expected to appear in that court on Feb. 5.

He remains in custody.

Property records indicate Roger and Marlene owned a home together on King Street in Sackville.

Marlene Crossman, 59, died Oct. 12, 2023, in the southeast New Brunswick community of Sackville. (Campbell's Funeral Home)

RCMP said in a news release last year that officers were asked to perform a well-being check at a King Street home at about 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12. Police say officers found a woman's body.

Police said a 62-year-old man turned himself in at the Antigonish RCMP detachment in Nova Scotia, about a 230-kilometre drive east of Sackville, at about 5:30 p.m. the same day.

The man was arrested and then charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 13.

First-degree murder is a homicide that's planned and deliberate.

The dismemberment charge was laid in November.