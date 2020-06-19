Inquest told shooting Rodney Levi was reasonable, consistent with RCMP training

An inquest examining the police shooting death of Rodney Levi heard from a Mountie who examined the shooting for a use of force report that found the shooting was justified and consistent with RCMP training.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Leonard McCoshen from Edmonton was the second witness called Wednesday and read a report he produced that examined the shooting.

The document was based on reports from the officers involved and the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes report that examined their actions.

He concluded that Levi presented a "real threat of bodily harm" to the officers, and therefore the shooting was "reasonable, necessary and consistent with RCMP policy and standards."

Levi, of Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation on the Miramichi River, was shot by RCMP Const. Scott Hait outside the residence of a church pastor on June 12, 2020, near Sunny Corner.

An inquest into his death began Sept. 28 at a hotel in Miramichi. It's not meant to lay blame, but to have a five-member jury come up with recommendations on how to prevent another death like Levi's.

Testimony is expected to wrap up Wednesday with the jury given instructions and time to deliberate on Thursday.

Levi had gone to pastor Brodie MacLeod's home on Boom Road southwest of Miramichi. The inquest has heard he appeared to be acting strange and had two kitchen knives in his hoodie pocket. Residents of the home called police worried about Levi.

When Hait arrived, he said the situation appeared calm and he tried to talk to Levi to persuade him to give up the knives, but he wouldn't. Hait testified Levi said he was suicidal, so the officer told Levi he would take him into custody under the province's Mental Health Act.

A second officer, Const. Justin Napke, attempted to use a Taser three times when Levi removed the knives from his pocket. The officers testified Levi had little reaction to being Tasered and took a quick step toward Hait. The officer then shot Levi twice in the chest.

McCoshen said he couldn't second guess the actions of the officers with the benefit of hindsight but had to evaluate their actions based on policies and what they knew.

"There's a million things they could have done," McCoshen said, later adding "Unless you were there when it happened, you don't know what happened."

But he did testify the situation likely could have ended differently.

"It's my belief that if Mr. Levi would have put down the knives over two-plus hours, like he was told, nothing would have happened," McCoshen said, referring to the timeframe when the pastor's family and then police tried to get Levi to give up the knives.

Members of Rodney Levi's family, shown earlier at the inquest, are observing the hearing. Pictured are his niece, Gina Levi, left, his sister, Rhoda Levi, middle, and his niece, Mimiges Danny. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Members of Levi's family who have been attending the inquest appeared upset by the testimony and McCoshen's conclusions, with several leaving the hearing room.

P.J. Veinot, a former Crown prosecutor asking questions of witnesses on behalf of presiding coroner John Evans, asked McCoshen about the optics of an RCMP officer reviewing the use of force of other RCMP officers.

McCoshen said he understands that, but he's done 48 such reports.

"I try to be as objective as I can," he said. "I understand training, I understand policy. … For the most part, it's pretty clear. It either is or isn't" in line with that training and policy."

Earlier, RCMP Sgt. Mike Beauchamp testified about the training RCMP officers receive in the use of force. Beauchamp is in charge of tactical training for RCMP in New Brunswick.

He said both Hait and Napke were certified for use of their firearms, and Napke was certified to use a Taser.

Beauchamp and McCoshen said pepper spray can be less effective if a person is wearing glasses, as Levi was that day.

McCoshen testified both officers had completed RCMP crisis intervention and de-escalation training.