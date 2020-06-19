Inquest hears from RCMP officer who shot Rodney Levi

The RCMP officer who fatally shot Rodney Levi testified as a coroner's inquest into the 48-year-old's death in 2020 resumed Monday morning.

Levi, of Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot outside the residence of a church pastor near Sunny Corner on June 12, 2020.

RCMP Const. Scott Hait testified he fired his pistol twice because Levi wouldn't drop two steak knives and three attempts to use a Taser were not successful.

"He started to take very aggressive and quick steps toward me," Hait said, saying he was fearful at that point for his life as the two were only several feet apart on a deck.

"I made a decision to stop that threat from proceeding any further and I fired two shots from my pistol," Hait said.

Levi's family members teared up at several points during Monday's testimony.

Hait, who had only completed RCMP training about eight months before the shooting, said he wasn't equipped with or trained to use a Taser.

P.J. Veniot, a former Crown prosecutor who is questioning witnesses during the inquest, asked Hait if he had any other weapons he could have used.

Hait said he didn't. A woman sitting near Levi's family members in the inquest hearing room shouted out "mace?" which drew no answer from Hait. Hait later said he was also equipped with a baton and pepper spray.

Veniot asked Hait if he felt he had any other choice but to shoot Levi.

"I do not feel that," Hait said.

He looked at me. He shouted, 'You are going to have to put a bullet in me.' - Scott Hait, RCMP constable

The inquest began Sept. 28 and was expected to last up to eight days at the Rodd Miramichi River Hotel.

The inquest is not to lay blame but to have a five-member jury come up with recommendations on how to prevent another death like Levi's.

The inquest has heard Levi went with another person to the home of church pastor Brodie MacLeod, where they were eating dinner.

Recordings of 911 calls were played Monday from MacLeod's wife and son indicate Levi had taken steak knives from the home and wouldn't give them back.

Robin MacLeod, in one of the calls, said Levi wasn't acting threatening, but she was nervous.

First officer to arrive

Hait testified he was the first officer to arrive at the home. He said things appeared OK when he got there.

"It remained calm there for quite some time while we were talking," Hait said.

Recordings indicate he asked for an ambulance and about a mobile crisis unit from Miramichi because the incident appeared to be a possible mental health issue.

Hait said he asked Levi if he was suicidal, and Levi indicated he did want to harm himself but didn't have a plan.

Hait testified he told Levi he was being apprehended under the province's Mental Health Act, which allows people to be taken into custody so a physician can see them.

A second officer, Const. Justin Napke, arrived and Hait said they told Levi to take the knives out of his pocket and drop them so they could take him into custody.

Shot him twice

Hait said Levi stopped responding and looked away. Hait said Napke told Levi to put his hands over his head so they could remove the knives, and Hait took a step closer thinking Levi was co-operating.

Hait said Levi then put his hands in his hoodie pocket and pulled out the knives while they were about 10 feet (about three metres) apart.

Hait drew his pistol while Napke tried to use his Taser three times on Levi. At one point, Levi dropped one knife, Hait said, but picked it up again.

Hait said Levi was then holding the knives in a more aggressive manner.

"He looked at me. He shouted, 'You are going to have to put a bullet in me,'" Hait testified, saying Levi then began moving toward him.

At that point, he shot Levi twice.

Jurors ask questions

Several of the jurors, who cannot be identified, asked Hait questions about his training, the use of force, and whether he thinks there is other training that could have led to a different outcome.

"I don't think so," Hait said, later adding, "With the threat we were presented with, we did what we had to do."

Napke began testifying just before the inquest stopped for a lunch break.