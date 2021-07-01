Date for coroner's inquest into police killing of Rodney Levi moved up

The date for a coroners inquest into the death of Rodney Levi of Metepenagiag First Nation has been advanced, Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette announced on Wednesday.

The inquest originally set to take place on October 4 will now happen a few days earlier, on September 28, at the Rodd Miramichi River.

Levi was shot and killed by an RCMP officer responding to a call for assistance on June 12, 2020.

One year later, his family is still fighting for justice, and hope the coroner's inquest will provide more answers into Levi's death.

The Crown decided in January it would not pursue charges in the Levi case after it reviewed the report from the Bureau des Enquêtes indépendantes du Québec (BEI).

The Crown decided, based on interviews with 11 witnesses and a short video of the event, that there's no reasonable chance of conviction

The coroners inquest will be presided over by coroner John Evans. A jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts of Levi's death.

The jury will then have a chance to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.