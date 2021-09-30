Mi'qmaw communities need grassroots mental health support, hears coroner's inquest

Steven Ward made an impassioned plea for more mental health support in the communities of Metepenagiag and Eel Ground, where he says too many people are struggling with dependencies on alcohol, prescription pills and crystal methamphetamine.

Ward, 55, was speaking at the coroner's inquest into the death of his childhood friend, Rodney Levi, who was fatally shot by the RCMP on June 12, 2020.

Ward describes himself as a recovered alcoholic who cares deeply about his job as an addictions counsellor.

He said there's not enough funding and not enough people to meet the need. Ward says he's been working with about 40 to 50 people and their needs extend beyond the regular workday.

Levi had been wielding two large kitchen knives while he was a guest at a home on Boom Road in Sunny Corner and would not give them up, even after police were called and tasered him three times.

Traces of methamphetamine were found in his body, according to documents released by New Brunswick's Public Prosecutions Services.

However, the cause of death was two gunshot wounds.

'A broken people'

Ward said he grew up with Levi in Metepenagiag. He said Levi was a gifted athlete and they played ball together.

"We were like brothers," he said.

Ward later left his community to work in Calgary and he said during the 21 years he was away, he realized how hard life had been, growing up in Metepenagiag.

"Employment is hard. Housing is hard. It's a sad way to grow up," he said.

Ward says people are still hurting and suffering from systemic racism.

"We're a broken people," he said. "We're hurt from a long time ago."

Ward said an ongoing problem that contributes to poor mental health is the scarcity of good employment.

"The way we grew up and what little opportunity we have in Red Bank … We tend to step all over each other to get a job and keep it," he said to reporters outside the inquest room.

"It's a dead end street when you're left to live on the reserve."

Truth and Reconciliation Day

He also gave an emotional description of how he felt Indigenous people are still being treated in society, despite all the promises by governments to do better and the calls to action.

"We're 'less than' after all these years," he said. "We're still on the low end."

Lawyer P.J. Veniot, who is conducting the witness interviews during the inquest, said he had wanted the jury and the public to hear what Ward had to say about inequity and discrimination as the hearing was proceeding on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Ward was also asked what could be done to prevent future deaths like Rodney's.

He said he would like to see his community adopt a grassroots approach to treating mental health by training elders and others to provide support.

And he says they should be compensated for their work.

"Fixing this has to start in the community," he said. "We need to empower former addicts."

Relationship with police

He also says police need a better understanding of the communities they patrol and should want to take cultural training.

He'd seen too many examples of police aggression in his community and he says police don't have enough training in de-escalation.

He told the inquest that one time 12 officers responded to a call at his cousin's house, with guns drawn.

Rodney Levi, a member of the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot by a member of the Sunny Corner RCMP during an incident in Boom Road, N.B. He later died of his injuries in hospital. (Facebook )

"When they did a wellness check on my cousin, it's hard to see that many guns come out for a little girl. That type of stuff is still going on, on the reserves. There's seven or eight cruisers every time there's something to do with mental health."

Ward said he saw Levi several times on June 12, 2020, even up to a few hours before he was shot.

When a juror asked Ward if he thought Levi had been high or stoned, Ward said he didn't think so.

"He was capable of talking and walking," said Ward.

Ward said he, himself, had been up early that morning, had gone home to rest and was woken from a nap by his phone "ringing and ringing."

That's how he found out that Levi had been shot, although he couldn't get any information on whether he was dead.

The inquest also heard from the doctor in the emergency room who was on duty at the Miramichi Hospital when Levi arrived by ambulance.

Dr. Syed Ahmed said Levi had not responded to any attempts to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital.

"For 41 minutes, he showed no signs of life. He had no pulse. He wasn't breathing," said Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed said he did everything he could to try to save Levi in the ER but after 30 minutes of intense effort, he declared Levi dead around 9 p.m.